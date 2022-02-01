Philadelphia is home to a number of wonders, from the Philadelphia Art Museum to the renowned Liberty Bell — the city has something for everyone. With so much history and culture to explore, it can be overwhelming knowing where to start. WHYY’s “Movers and Makers” highlights Philadelphia’s secret gems and unknown history. The Emmy-winning docu-series is back for its fourth season.
“We refer to ‘Movers and Makers’ as an arts and culture docu-series.” says Karen Smyles, one of “Movers and Makers” producers. “We’ve really made a point of trying to seek out and research what’s really going on in the communities — and what’s really going on, specifically, in the Black and brown communities, and the communities that are under-served. What are those stories that are focusing on arts and culture that people aren’t hearing about?” Karen says.
Launched in 2019, “Movers and Makers” has acted as both a historical and cultural guide to learning about the Greater Philadelphia area. No topic is too taboo, Movers and Makers works to cover a wide variety of subjects throughout the city; from wellness spaces and healing to the more controversial figure that is Frank Rizzo, everything and anyone is up for discussion. “We’ve got everything you could possibly imagine coming up this season. We’ve got stories about the Colored Girls Museum, we’ve got a story about Cass Green, a woman who was just partnered with the Philadelphia Art Museum, who’s going to take art to communities throughout Philadelphia. So there’s just all kinds of things.” Karen shares.
Premiering on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m., “Movers and Makers” returns with new host Anne Ishii for an in-depth look at the artist colony of Arden, Delaware. Ishii, an adept writer, translator, curator, and executive director of the Asian Arts Initiative in Philadelphia will take over the helm from the former host, Andrew Erace. “She has an extensive background in the arts and she has a really wonderful reputation in the local community with the work that she’s done in the Asian arts initiative.” says Smyles.
With a new season, and a new host, it’s clear Movers and Makers aren’t afraid of change, rather, they embrace it. Many changes come of course with creating a show through COVID-19.
“We have been very successful, I’d say working through COVID. We have been fortunate enough that we are working from home, that is not difficult because of the nature of how we work.” says Smyles.
Despite the difficulties of producing a very social show through COVID-19, Smyles states that her team was cautious and resourceful in bringing this season to fruition. Citing that not much has been altered from the original formula, “Movers and Makers” is still the immersive docu-series that goes the distance to tell an untold story.
In their upcoming season, “Movers and Makers” is going to continue unearthing the unknown about the city of brotherly love. “A lot of people, Philly people, just don’t know all the great things that are happening.” Karen says.
