DJ Jazzy Jeff said he’s never spinning a record again ... at least when it comes to family functions. He’s passing that baton to his son, Cory Townes.
“He wanted to play the music for the family barbecue. I was like ‘Wow, this is great’. I didn’t have to do anything. People loved it so, I’m like come on, let’s take the show on the road,” DJ Jazzy Jeff said.
During the quarantine, he’s gotten to see just what his son can do. Townes started DJing a few years ago and for the first time ever the two will be working together as DJs.
The father and son duo will make their debut at the Michael Blackson and Friends Labor Day Comedy Jam on Monday, Sept. 7. The concert is part of the Live-In / Drive-In Concert Series, a four-week socially distanced drive-in concert and comedy series in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park.
DJ Jazzy Jeff said it will feel a little weird to do a socially distanced DJ set and not be able to feed off of the energy of the crowd but he’s up for the challenge.
“Since quarantine began, we’ve been online live streaming, that kind of has gotten me a little bit in the zone. You’re playing for people, you just don’t get a chance to see the people. It’s really a level of faith that you have to have. You have to trust that you got these people out there and they are watching, that has made it a little bit easier when it comes down to playing music without a crowd,”
The frequent “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” guest star said quarantine actually extended his reach as an artist.
“You know when you really sit and think about it, on average Saturday, I’m playing for 300,000 to 400,000 people virtually. I’m playing for more people than I’ve ever played for at an in-person concert,” Jazzy Jeff said.
The seasoned performer said he’s extremely excited for his upcoming live concert with his son and is grateful that it is socially distanced.
“Cory has been DJing for a little while now. He’s based in New York and he’s come down to Philly, since the quarantine, so I’ve had a chance to kind of give him some tips and some pointers. He is amazing with his play selection like he’s always playing music and I’m like ‘what is that and where’d you get that from’, you know. Knowing how he plays, I’m excited. Thank God for social distancing so you won’t see me shed a tear,” the proud father said.
Cory remembers the first time he played for his dad.
“I might have played for about two hours, and by the time I was done, he kind of had that fatherly look. You know the look where they want to show that they’re proud of you. He was like, ‘I can’t lie, man, you’re good.’ And you know, that might have been the best co-sign I could have ever had,” Townes said.
The Southwest Philadelphia native said he never really planned to follow in his famous father’s footsteps but is glad that this is something they can share.
“I taught myself how to DJ, not even to make it as a career of mine, but more so because I thought it would be a fun hobby, something I would be good at and I thought it was something I would enjoy. And then, it pretty much turned into my 24/7,” Townes said.
The young DJ said that opening up for his dad is the opportunity of a lifetime for him.
“My dad came to me he was like ‘Would you be down to get on to this event that I’m DJing? Would you want to open?’ And of course, you know I had to for so many reasons. This is a full-circle moment for me, for me personally to, open up for my father, just as much as I’ve looked up to him my entire life, both as a DJ but also as a man,” he said.
Watching the two play together for the first time should be interesting since their musical tastes are very different but share common threads.
When asked to describe 2020 as a song they came up with the same song without knowing what the other had said, they chose “Optimistic” by Sounds of Blackness, but for very different reasons.
DJ Jazzy Jeff, who came down with the coronavirus in early March said to check back later in the year for his final answer but for now, it’s “Optimistic.”
“I started 2020 off in New Zealand, doing a festival. It was beautiful. I came home from tour two weeks later and I was on my deathbed, with the coronavirus. The world just completely stopped and people were basically saying canceled was 2020. Then I started watching the protests and some of the things that are being addressed now that haven’t been addressed my entire life. And it started to kind of make me say, ‘well maybe 2020 is the year that we needed to get all of this stuff out.’ Now there’s a side of me that’s like 2020 may go down as one of the most important years of our lives,” Jazzy Jeff said.
The younger DJ agreed that ‘Optimistic’ best describes his 2020 experience.
“I’m always optimistic, plus I’m a DJ that likes to play music to get people to dance. I love playing this record because not only does it get you dancing it does offer a certain sense of nostalgia for people who listen. Every time I played it, it brought the house down. If I think about songs that represent 2020, I could talk about the negatives and there were some blatant negatives, but I find myself every day trying to be as optimistic as I can. I’m going to make it. We’re going to make it out to the other side as a country. Good times will come again,” Townes said.
