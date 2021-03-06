A new museum exhibition and play at the Museum of the American Revolution will focus on some of history’s lesser-known female heroes.
The exhibition, “When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776-1807” which runs through April 25, explores the little-known story of women and free Black people voting in New Jersey for more than 30 years following the Revolutionary War – until that right that was stripped away in 1807.
In addition to tableaus and other displays, it includes a one-woman theatrical show based on the life of Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman – a woman who sued for her freedom from enslavement and won.
Tyler Putman, Manager of Gallery Interpretation at the Museum of the American Revolution, said they included Freeman’s story as a sort of snapshot of what was going on during those times.
“The exhibition explores the early history of women’s rights in the United States and this period when women could vote in New Jersey, both Blacks and whites, there was no racial qualification. We were looking all over the United States for stories happening at the same time this was happening in New Jersey. We also wanted to know what was happening in places like Massachusetts or in South Carolina,” Putman said.
Actress Tiffany Bacon portrays Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman in the one-woman play written for the museum by Teresa Miller. She said she first heard of Freeman’s story while visiting another museum and felt inspired by her.
“I remember thinking to myself ‘Wait. Who is this woman?’ I didn’t even know that suing for your freedom was a thing that could have been done. And she figured it out. She was like ‘yeah I’m about that life, that freedom life’. I appreciated that. And I thought, how come her story hasn’t been taught in school or anywhere? I never heard of her before,” Bacon said.
The way Freeman went about obtaining her freedom was unique and that appealed to the actress.
“We’ve heard so many stories about the fight for freedom involving a lot of running and running away. We learned about people getting their freedom in all kinds of ways but suing for your freedom was just not one that I had ever heard of,” Bacon said.
Putman said that’s one of the reasons the Museum of the American Revolution decided to include the story of Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman.
“Elizabeth Freeman was the rare person who could see where she was in the world in her time and then zoom out and see what was possible, which is something that most of us can’t do. We’re kind of locked in our moment and we can only see our own perspective and the barriers of our world,” he said.
Putman said sharing as many voices and perspectives as possible helps to break down those barriers.
“We believe that a more diverse story is a more accurate story. To understand the events of the revolution and to understand where we ended up today as a nation, you have to imagine it from all sorts of different perspectives,” he said, “What did the revolution look like for George Washington? What did the revolution look like for a Native American in upstate New York? What did the revolution look like for Elizabeth Freeman? I think reclaiming and recapturing stories just gives us a full-color view of history that makes it more interesting more engaging and, frankly, way more relevant to people today.”
Bacon said there are plenty of stories, like Freeman’s that have yet to be told.
“I hear debates and conversations often that people are tired of slave stories and I often say, ‘How can we be tired?’ We haven’t even scratched the surface of how we’ve dealt with that situation,” the actress said.
She hopes that telling the stories of lesser-known heroes like Freeman will give others a taste for what’s out there and make them hungry for more.
“I’m hoping that it will encourage people to want to learn more about how different people responded and think about how it all correlates to now,” Bacon said.
