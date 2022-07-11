World Café Live is hosting a live experience called "A Taste of the Culture." The series will shine a spotlight on the world of Black spirits.
Sean McCloud, the founder, is collaborating with World Café Live Executive Chef Rob Cottman to offer Black-owned wine and spirits expertly paired with an exclusive coursed menu.
The first event will feature Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey with special guest Regional Market Manager John Boccino.
The goal is to get the audience interested in drinking whiskey. Whether you're a new or seasoned whiskey drinker, the evening will undoubtedly impart some new knowledge to each attendee.
The evening will begin with a welcome cocktail made with 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, followed by three savory courses individually paired with tasting pours and curated cocktails, and concluding with a dessert course.
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey is named after Nearest Green, the world's first-known African American master distiller. The brand is the Most Awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020, and 2021, and is the fastest growing American whiskey in US history.
Uncle Nearest is now available in all 50 states and 12 countries, and is sold in over 25,000 stores, bars, hotels, and restaurants, as well as at its 323-acre distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee, dubbed "Malt Disney World."
Cottman shared how the dinner series came about.
“A Taste of the Culture is a company a friend of mine came up with during the pandemic. It’s a subscription based Black owned wine and spirit’s company. You subscribe to him and every month you get a random box of Black owned wine and spirits. In that box included are mixers, bar accessories, etc all the things he can fill the box with highlighting Black owned wine and spirits. I have always respected Sean and as Executive Chef at World Café Live, I am also director of food and beverage. In that capacity I have always done food and beverage pairings,” the chef said.
McCloud went to one of those pairings, which included the brands Hennessy and Moet. During this outing, Chef Cottman suggested that the two collaborate to highlight Black-owned spirits and wine.
So, while the city is well known for cheese steaks and pretzels, why isn't Philadelphia known for more of its fine dining?
“It’s who you’re listening to, watching magazines you're reading, food sites you’re following. In today’s climate, you have many corporations and now restaurants partnering. It almost costs something to highlight someone if you’re not part of that network. I participate in a lot of food events around the city. I do Feastival every year. There’s a lot of great chefs in the city. Michael Solomonov has been on the forefront of getting notoriety. His restaurant Zahav was voted Outstanding Restaurant in 2019. So, they are highlighting our food scene, but you must be a part of the clique to get some of the recognition," he highlighted.
Cottman thinks Philly has a lot going for it. He said, "Whether you're shouted out or known in your circle, the food scene in Philadelphia is dope."
According to Cottman, the Black community is committed to supporting brands over flavors.
“Everything is brand driven. People will come here and ask for Hennessey, and I’ll say that we don’t have that and they will respond with 'I just drink Hennessy' and I’m like you don’t drink cognac, you drink Hennessy,” he shares.
Cottman and McCloud are working hard to bring awareness to the community while creating an amazing atmosphere.
For more information on the event or future events you can go to worldcafelive.com
