There is nothing like pulling the white clothes out of the closet and getting ready for an all white event during the summer time. It’s almost as big of a tradition as driving down to the Jersey Shore. If these two put together sound like the perfect summer weekend, then add Diner en Blanc (DEB) in Atlantic City, NJ to your all white event calendar.
Diner en Blanc, which translates to dinner in white in French, is a worldwide event where people dress “properly” in white. The dinner is usually held in an open space and attendees are required to bring their own tables, chairs, and tablecloths (if desired). After the “elegant” meal there is usually some form of entertainment and dancing. It turns into a fun time dressed in white, eating great food and dancing with friends. What adds a level of excitement to this diner/party is that the location of the diner is kept a secret until the day of the event.
The Philadelphia Diner en Blanc has been very successful and is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. The same organizers who are responsible for the Philadelphia DEB, Natanya DiBona and Kayli Moran, are now bringing their talents, for the first time ever, to Atlantic City on June 25.
“After last year’s event, moving into thinking about what our 10 year celebration may look like, I thought maybe it was the time to introduce Atlantic City as a fun part of that celebration of 10 years. So we are booking-ending the summer with two events,” says DiBona.
Wearing white, eating a fabulous meal, while being near the shore sounds amazing, however the shore-town landscape of Atlantic City, NJ is very different from the city life of Philadelphia.
DiBona jokingly says, “It definitely is (different). In fact, we were in Atlantic City doing some teaser shots (pictures) and I learned first hand the challenges of the weather and the wind. Our seagull friends became very aggressive when we were doing some shots with macarons. We are adding some tips to prepare for those things in our correspondence with participants.”
A lot of the excitement surrounding this event is the mysterious nature of the location. Participants sign up and are placed on a “waiting list.” This doesn’t mean participants are not guaranteed a spot, it only means you are waiting for the announcement of the location. Days before the event, participants are sent the meet up location and time, where they will meet a DEB table leader the day of. From there the DEB table leader leads the participants to the secret Diner En Blanc location. Participants don’t actually find out the location until they are there, then begins the table and chair set up, which the participants bring, followed by the festivities!
The Philadelphia DEB is always on a Thursday, but Atlantic CIty’s DEB will be on a Saturday, which sets it up perfectly to plan a weekend down the shore. This will be Atlantic City’s first Diner En Blanc, which also adds to the excitement.
“I think what participants who are familiar with Philadelphia and those who are not can expect is that we are really going to reflect the location. We always really try to program our entertainment and different special touches to reflect the location,” says DiBona.
Participants can bring their own food and liquor or pre-order food and liquor that is available at the event. Food and beverage orders must be made in advance. According to DiBona, the caterer, Feast Your Eyes, is using all local New Jersey farms and producers to source the food prepared.
“We really want to make it clear that this event, although it is from the organizers of Philadelphia, that we are putting a lot of care into reflecting Atlantic City and the Jersey Shore,“ she said.
Philadelphia’s DEB attracted 6,000 in 2019. When the event first started there was some skepticism around the idea of having participants pay to bring tables and chairs to an event. Over the years, DEB attendees in Philadelphia have learned that the cost of this event includes the entertainment and this experience that cannot be replicated. First-timers in Atlantic City will soon learn that. The entertainment provided will also be from local musicians.
Sales for this year’s Le Dîner en Blanc Atlantic City will end this Saturday, June 4.
For more information, visit atlanticcity.dinerenblanc.com/
