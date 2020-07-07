Here thou art, casting thine eyes for the next book to read.
Ye do not want any old tome, ‘tis true. Forgettest thou a novel telling a story of a scoundrel or a rake. Taketh not a tale of wenches, nor one that brings a pox upon your house, nor thy mind, nor thy stable. Nay, the tome ye needeth is “Death by Shakespeare” by Kathryn Harkup. Prithee, find it and thou shalt beest joyful.
Four-hundred-plus years ago, when there were no antibiotics and the human body was still mostly mysterious, William Shakespeare was born. It’s a wonder he lived; says Harkup, in 1564, more than 20 of every 100 children died in their first year and if that’s not scary enough, three months after Shakespeare was born, the plague broke out in Stratford.
Harkup says that Shakespeare’s interest in the theater likely started when he was a young man acting in local amateur productions, or with traveling shows. Overall appetite for theater in England then was large, and it was common for patrons to see multiple plays each week. As a playwright, Shakespeare would have known that authenticity was imperative to audiences, and tapping into current events was one way to give them that.
This included death, which was ever-present in Shakespeare’s day, and which he used freely in his work.
Syphilis was a relatively new disease, and it killed Doll in Henry V. For a woman to die giving birth was common, as happened to Thaisa in Pericles.
There were many ways to have been put to death when Shakespeare wrote plays; with that in mind, he could kill a character by beheading (Henry VIII), hanging by the neck (Henry V), gibbeting (Antony and Cleopatra), starvation (Titus Adronicus), or murder in several ways. Characters could die at war. They could die of the plague. They could be poisoned or commit suicide. Just being sent to prison (Measure for Measure) could be a death sentence.
Or, says Harkup, Shakespeare killed his characters with “a sliding scare of silliness”...
For fans of the Bard, “Death by Shakespeare” is a no-brainer. Author Kathryn Harkup writes extensively of the man and his life, but it’s framed by events and social attitudes of his times, as well as that of his contemporaries. Not only does this put his work into perspective, but it also somewhat explains why he wrote as he did. Reading this is like taking a fun class with the boring parts omitted and the infamous Shakespearean tinge of mystery preserved.
If the only knowledge you have about Shakespeare is that thing with the skull, however, this could still be your book. Harkup’s historical references and descriptions of crime and death are gruesome and interestingly readable but beware: Chapters Four and Seven could seriously mess with your lunch.
So fan or not, there’s something inside “Death by Shakespeare” that will satisfy the curious, the lover of the macabre, Shakespearean followers, or historians. If that’s you, then this book is to be or not to be missed.
”Death by Shakespeare” by Kathryn Harkup, 2020, Bloomsbury Sigma $28, 368 pages
