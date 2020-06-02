Friday is the deadline for local arts and nonprofit organizations to apply for relief funds through COVID-19 Arts Aid PHL.
Mid-size organizations in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties with operating budgets between $250,000 and $15 million are eligible for the funds if their operations have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Relief recipients could $5,000 to $45,000 in unrestricted funds.
The fund was established in April by the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE), the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance (GPCA), and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund (PCF).
The fund initially launched with about $3.5 million in the till, and fundraising has added another $800,000.
The deadline to apply for funds is 5 p.m. Friday. Awardees are expected to receive a decision by mid-July.
Applications can be found and donations can be made at www.philaculture.org/artsaidphl
