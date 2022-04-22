Just in time for Earth Day, the Da Vinci Art Alliance (DVAA) is hosting conversations and activities around art and sustainability all month long. Launching their first-ever Everyday Futures Fest, the city-wide festival taking place throughout the month of April is celebrating sustainability as shown through art with both in-person and virtual cultural programming, as well as championing Philly residents who make a difference through its “Everyday Genius” recognition. Not only will the festival address issues on environmentalism in the city, but its intent is to take this festival into underrepresented communities to educate and inspire residents to get connected to their natural surroundings through the arts.
In years prior, the DVAA has conducted an annual science and art festival aimed at kids. This year though, the aim is to attempt to appeal to the entire family. “How can we make a festival that really unites Philly, really re-honing in on the community aspect we want to be doing. How do we make it beyond just children programming, and for literally everybody, all ages, all demographics? Basically, [it’s] us wanting to cast a wider net in terms of connecting community in Philly and actually being genuinely inclusive and diverse, from all ages, races, people, minds, etc,” Festival coordinator Suji Kanneganti says.
You can expect community workshops on sustainability, Plant swaps, panel discussions on waste, and even a happy hour with goats, all possible due to the partners DVAA has accumulated.
“For better for worse, we have no cap on the number of partners we want to have. So that being said, we absolutely wanted to cast the widest net possible, and we really wanted to unite as many like minds as we could in the city. We have over 50 to 60 partners, and we’re only in our first year.” says Kanneganti says.
Closing the month of cultural programming the DVAA will host a block party on April 24th for all attendees.
“It was extremely important for us to hit almost as many neighborhoods in Philly as we can. And definitely, when we were brainstorming partners, we wanted to think about who are the voices that aren’t heard as much, especially in the art sector and who are the people that, even if they’re small proponents of urban sustainability are still a piece of that pathway to sustainable futures.” Says Kanneganti.
The subject of sustainability tends to exclude BIPOC communities due to discriminatory quality of life practices like redlining and white flight. Often prevented from contributing to the discourse on environmental changes in their neighborhoods, the DVAA is working to up include these communities in order to promote transparency and equity for Philadelphia residences. Not only are Kanneganti and the rest of the folks at DVAA working to bring community awareness to marginalized groups in the city, but they’re also hoping to enlighten all attendees about the fusion of art and science for a greater purpose.
“I think the way that society needs to start thinking about things is very much not in the binary, but sort of like considering the grayscale, the nuance the really literal, bigger picture. And I think what organizations like this can do is teach others we need to step out of box mentality,” says Kanneganti on merging the two topics.
Normally viewed as two separate entities, art and science are having their moment to co-mingle for the festival. DVAA hopes that a collaboration of subjects will further inform both the art and science communities about their inter-sectionality.
“I think just getting people to realize like these small, adjacent things that they do in their everyday lives are literally related to this topic they think is inaccessible, I think it will help open people’s minds up. Making it relatable to every demographic makes something that could seem as pretentious and inaccessible as sustainability and making it actually digestible” Kanneganti says.
The DVAA wants that this festival to positively impact the entire Philadelphia community as well as reignite the purpose of the mission, to start thinking about sustainability within the context of art. Visit davinciartalliance.org for more information about how to get involved.
