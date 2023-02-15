The process of wine making was first recorded some 8,000 years ago, and since then, the production of wine and the dedication to the craft have paved the way for a lucrative business. In fact, according to Wines Vines Analytics/Nielsen, American consumers spent more than $14 billion on wine between 2018 and 2019.
Those numbers have since swelled because of the pandemic. Research done by the Washington Post says that the global revenue from wine grew from $220 billion in 2017 to $276 billion in 2022.
On Sept. 10, 2022, Cyrenity Sips opened its doors in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, becoming the first Black woman-owned winery in Pennsylvania, according to owner Shakia Williams.
Cyrenity Sips, which operates online as well, now had a home base to manufacture, bottle and label its own product. The space is also used to host events, wine tastings and other opportunities for Williams to share her love of wine with anyone who brings an open mind.
Williams believes each bottle of wine from her small batch wine company is an extension of her personality as well. She says even the process of making the wine speaks to the fact that she is always changing.
“Cyrenity Sips defines me as undefinable,” said Williams. “I am not a monolith. The winery speaks to the fact that I’m unique and you can’t put me in a box.
“People often say they don’t like wine, but there’s a wine for everyone,” said Williams. “It would take you several lifetimes to try every wine in the world. You just have to find the one that’s right for you at the time.”
The uptick in pandemic wine sales also brought about the rise in people crafting, bottling and selling their own wines at home. Growing wine interest and consumption led to more small business opportunities. As complex and delicate as the process is for the world’s premiere winemakers, you could start your own fermenting and straining process by purchasing a $60 wine kit online.
Before producing her own wine, Williams started off making wine gummies under the name “Cyrenity Sips.” However, she soon felt the process was too arduous to be sustainable so early in her wine career.
Over time Williams branched out into the wine production process overall. Learning how to perfect the craft was important from the beginning of her journey, so Williams spent time working at a winery before opening her own.
“Wine has always been a part of my life,” said Williams. “The taste, the complexity, the different things you can do with wine, the knowledge, the history — just everything about it drew me to it.”
There are five major classifications of wine: red, white, rose, dessert wines and sparkling wines. There are also hundreds of variations for each of those classifications. Those variants take on different identities because of who makes them and how they’re made.
Williams quickly learned how the smallest alteration or infraction can lead to an undesired result.
“You can have the same grape but different soil and get different products,” said Williams. “Sometimes you can have one grape from the top of the hill and another from the bottom of the hill and get two different tastes.”
Shakia Williams believes that Cyrenity Sips speaks to who she is as a person just as much as who she is as a winemaker. Even the name of the winery pays homage to her daughter’s name.
Other family members and friends are honored through her products as well. Many of her products, like the Gina Lenee White Table Wine, are named after close friends and family.
Out of the more than 11,000 wineries based in the U.S., less than 1 percent of those are Black-owned, or have a Black winemaker. In the last couple of years, we’ve witnessed a push to raise awareness for Black-owned businesses, and the wine industry is benefiting from that windfall.
Williams says she has found support in the close knit community of Black winemakers in the U.S.
“I’m fortunate to communicate with Black-owned wineries, even some as close as Lancaster, Pennsylvania,” said Williams. “It’s beautiful just to know that I have these people in my backyard. Networking with other Black wineries is amazing, it prevents you from feeling lonely along this journey.”
Shakia Williams and Cyrenity Sips continues to craft creative, timely and tasty products moving, including a cotton candy flavored wine with edible glitter for her daughter’s 21st birthday.
