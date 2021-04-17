Theatre Philadelphia recently announced that curtains will be going up again with the return of the annual Philadelphia Theatre Week.
The Philly Theatre Week grand re-opening will occur on April 22. The fanfare will consist of a live virtual celebration offering viewers a real-time preview of some of the upcoming featured shows. Twelve of the companies that are participating in the 2021 Philly Theatre Week will perform snippets of their productions to remind the audience that ‘the show must go on’.
"Theatre Philadelphia is so excited to showcase the amazing ways that the Philadelphia region's theatre community has continued to create work and look forward during the global pandemic," said Theatre Philadelphia’s new Executive Director LaNeshe Miller-White. “The 4th annual Philly Theatre Week gives producers and artists an opportunity to connect and/or reconnect with audiences as they begin their journey on the long road to recovery that lies ahead."
Theatre Philadelphia will host 11 days of entertainment and theatrical performances highlighting 64 companies and 72 events over two weeks.
"Philly Theatre Week was designed as an exciting annual celebration for arts, culture and theater audiences. It grew into one of the most anticipated festival-style events to take place in Philadelphia, joining the ranks of Philly Beer Week, Philly Tech Week and Center City Restaurant Week,” said Miller-White.
According to Miller-White the collective bodies of work will reflect the strength, resilience, talent and diversity of the tri-state region.
“Now, after the struggles our artistic community has endured over the last 12 months, this event means more than ever as it's the first big step to seeing artists back at work, audiences fill seats and curtains rise again. We brought it back to give our community hope and show that better days are ahead - and that our industry needs positive news and momentum to get through these next few months as we sort out what theater looks like for the fall and next season - and what it looks like for years to come,” she said.”
Theatre Week normally takes place in February but has moved to April in hopes that the city would be faring much better with the pandemic.
“I was hoping that if we were looking at the spring, the weather would be nicer. So we would have more options for outdoor performances and vaccines will be rolling. Even for the shows that are virtual, in which we have the artists together in one space, whether it's for recording or for the show, we hope that everyone can be a little more comfortable. It was about two months ago, it was looking like vaccines were coming out, numbering was trending down, so we thought this was a good time to do this. That's how we ended up in the April slot,” said Miller-White.
Philly Theatre Week shows are accessible for audiences that are local, national and global.
“What we were hoping would happen is happening, where we’re getting people who are registering from all over,” said Miller-White. “ So we have people who've registered, from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida and Tennessee. The hope was that since it was getting national attention to get buyers from all over and we are so that's really exciting.”
Events will include a variety of live and pre-recorded virtual performances, panels, workshops, theater-by-mail, audio plays and in-person outdoor events. All tickets for participating shows are specially priced.
Though Miller-White’s role is largely behind the scenes, she shared her excitement and enthusiasm to watch first-hand all of the magic that will take place on stage. “I’m excited about “First Cousins” from Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Collective. I saw a little snippet of that and it looks really good. That's one where they are able to record it with all the artists together and then put it out as a recorded thing,” she said.
“So, “First Cousins” is a play written by Karen Smith, who's an artist here in the city and she sent it to the company,” said Ardencie Hall-Karambe,the artistic director of Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Collective.
“We were reading plays, trying to find plays for our next season. Normally theater week happens in February but it didn't happen in February this year,” said Hall-Karambe. “We weren't sure if it was happening, we've participated in the past three years, since its inception. We really appreciate and enjoy being part of the week. It brings a lot of people to our theater who would never come to the neighborhood. We're located at the Church of the Advocate, we’re the resident theatre company there. So, Philly Theatre Week is a great way to bring people to that part of the city.”
After receiving Smith’s play, Hall-Karambe began actively looking for ways to bring it to an audience this upcoming season, despite the uncertainty of things thanks to the pandemic..
“She sent it to me, asked me to read it and then they announced Theatre Week was going to happen and we were like cool,” said Hall-Karambe. “We want the opportunity to be able to perform, to put out the work. It's short notice but the play is perfect because it's a one act. It's a perfect size for something like this. We have a lot of great actors who are part of the cast and a really great director. So I'm really excited about it.”
“I really want to make sure that all different types of theater companies and all different sizes of theater companies are included. One of the things that's a part of my value system and I think it's also part of why I was hired, is that I love to make community connections. I like to make sure that everyone is being seen and heard,” said Miller White.
Hall-Karambe refers to the pandemic as an eye-opener. “I think the pandemic in some ways has been an eye opening and a very good thing for theater. It has made us think out of the box,” said Hall-Karambe.
“I've often told my students that the theater has survived many pandemics. This is not the first one, they have been around forever and so it will continue to be around and we will morph and change our style to meet the needs of the citizens. That's the reason why it's still here.”
The Theatre Philadelphia website has a full rundown of the shows and participating theaters. Visit theatrephiladelphia.org, for more information.
