Fears over the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak are causing authorities to take extra precautions with mass gatherings and events around the world.
As worries over COVID-19 continue to grow, so too does the list of major events and concerts that are being called off. Here is a list of venues that have released statements or postponed or canceled upcoming events due to COVID-19.
Mann Center
The comfort and well-being of our guests is our top priority at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, which is why our venue has been closely monitoring coronavirus (COVID-19) developments locally and globally.
The first concert of the summer 2020 season is not scheduled until May 8. However, we are actively following the guidelines and information issued by national and regional experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and our state and local departments of health. We are prepared should any actions need to be taken in advance of our season’s opening to ensure the safety of our guests, artists, and team. We will continue to post any updates on MannCenter.org.
Free Library of Philadelphia
We have continued to work closely with and receive guidance from the Library’s boards, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, and other local and state agencies. In the interest of helping to limit the impact and spread of COVID-19, the Free Library is canceling all public programs (with the exception of our LEAP out-of-school-time program) and outreach activities through March 31, at which point we will reevaluate. We will update you immediately if this cancellation period is extended.
We remain open to the public under our regular operating schedule despite this change in programming. We ask patrons, especially those in high-risk populations, to stay home if they are feeling ill or are concerned about potential exposure. As ever, the Free Library maintains robust digital resources that you can access anywhere, including ebooks, audiobooks, movies, TV, and music, over 100 databases, and the New York Times online.
For more information, visit freelibrary.com.
Kimmel Center (Kimmel, Academy of Music, Merriam Theater)
With the health and safety of our guests, artists, staff, and volunteers top of mind, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is complying with the issue ordered by The City of Philadelphia to cancel gatherings of 1,000 or more through April 11.
We are currently working to reschedule all performances scheduled to take place in our venues through that date. Your patience with us is greatly appreciated, as this crisis will impact over 200 events.
Please visit the websites of our resident artistic groups for up-to-date information about their respective presentations including Philadelphia Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra, Curtis, Opera Philadelphia, PCMS, Pennsylvania Ballet, Philadanco, and Philly Pops.
In the event that we are able to reschedule your event, you will be notified of the new date, and we will share new details as soon as we have them. Please be patient, as we remain dedicated to presenting as many performances in the future as possible.
Patrons will be emailed, using the email address in our system, regarding the status of each performance as details are confirmed. The most up-to-date status for each event is available www.kimmelcenter.org.
Wells Fargo Center
In light of recent announcements made today, all Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers, and Wings games scheduled for the Wells Fargo Center are postponed until further notice. All other events scheduled through March 31 will be rescheduled.
We recognize that fans and event-goers will have questions regarding their ticket purchases. We are asking fans to hold their tickets as we determine plans to reschedule events. We thank our fans for their patience and understanding during this time. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and will share information as it becomes available.”
WDAS Women of Excellence
Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Sixth Annual WDAS Women of Excellence Luncheon is being postponed to a TBD date. We will announce and share the new date once it is available.
If you have previously purchased a ticket for the event, please hold your ticket as it will be honored on the new date. Ticket sales for the event will resume once a new date is established.
It is important to the WDAS family that we move the event to a date where you can feel comfortable and fully enjoy the event.
For more information, visit wdasfm.com.
Longwood Gardens
Out of an abundance of concern for the well being of our guests and community, and in keeping with the CDC’s guidance to practice social distancing, all concerts, tours, onsite classes, Member events, family and student programming, and lectures are canceled through April 22. Online classes and events will continue as scheduled. When possible, we will work to reschedule events for a later date or deliver the programs through online platforms. Refunds will be issued to all ticket buyers for canceled events. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time of uncertainty.
For more information, visit longwoodgardens.org.
Keswick Theatre
Due to the recent large gatherings mandate by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, shows at Keswick Theater have been impacted, and Keswick Theater will be closed until March 25 subject to ongoing reassessment by the Governor’s office.
Shows scheduled after the end date of this moratorium are not affected and, as of now, are moving forward as planned.
Our hope is that we are able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible, but at this time there is no information on new dates. If a new date is announced, there is nothing you need to do: your tickets are valid for the new date and you will be notified. If you are unable to attend a rescheduled date, you will be able to request a refund. Once you have submitted that request, the refund will automatically be issued to the credit card used for purchase, within 30 business days.
If a show cannot be rescheduled once the moratorium is lifted, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card used for purchase, again within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.
For more information, visit www.keswicktheatre.com.
Annenberg Center
The health and safety of all who use the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is top priority. There is an understandably high level of concern as coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads, and the Annenberg Center, along with the University of Pennsylvania, are closely monitoring this evolving situation.
The University strongly recommended that events of 100 people or more be cancelled or postponed. Following this guideline, and erring on the side of caution, the Annenberg Center is postponing or cancelling the following events: The White Lama, Danú, The Crossing with Maya Beiser, SFJazz Collective, Trinity Irish Dance Company, and Daedalus Quartet, as well as all public facing guest events and Penn student performances until April 15.
If a performance is postponed, ticket holders will be automatically transferred into the new date. If a performance is cancelled, or if patrons cannot make the new date of a postponed performance, the following options are available: tickets may be exchanged into a future performance at no additional charge; patrons may receive a credit on account for the value of the tickets; patrons may donate the value of their tickets as a much appreciated gift to the Annenberg Center’s Annual Fund; or patrons may request a refund.
For more information, call (215) 898-3900 or visit annenbergcenter.org.
Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival
The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation. We take this threat seriously and are taking proactive steps to ensure the health and safety of our staff, visitors, and attendees.
In consultation with our sponsor Subaru and in keeping with the CDC’s and the City of Philadelphia’s guidelines for public gatherings, we have decided to cancel the 2020 Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival as a measure of caution for our supporters. We are sorry to disappoint so many attendees, performers, and vendors, but we take our responsibility for protecting our public very seriously. We hope you will experience next year’s festival with us, which we plan on making bigger and better than ever.
Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center will open on March 21 as planned, and our exciting JapanPhilly2020 programming, performances, and exhibitions remain scheduled beginning in June. The Cherry Blossom 10K/5K will also still be held on April 11.
For more information, visit japanphilly.org.
Live Nation Venues
Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents, the world’s largest live-entertainment companies, suspended all current tours through the end of March.
“At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials,” said Live Nation, AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA in a joint statement. “We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”
