A funny thing happened to Michael Colyar on his way to becoming a success in show business.
“With a lot of hard work, I made it,” the comedian said from the road recently. And he’s looking forward to coming to Philly, Feb. 17-19, to show audiences at the Helium Comedy Club exactly what he means.
Colyar is a multi-talented comedian, actor and author. He’s been captivating audiences since the ‘80s in comedy clubs around the country. Additionally, he performed every weekend – five shows a day — on Venice Beach in California, and was rightfully dubbed the “King of Venice Beach” while continuing to perform there for nine years straight.
And while his many fans laugh at his jokes, they also describe him as “real,” “down to earth,” and a “giver.” People say his philanthropic legacy extends far beyond his $100,000 award from “Star Search” which he gave 50% to the homeless.
Today, Colyar still finds the time to share laughter with those in need in shelters, rehabilitation centers, schools, and military bases.
“And I think it all began with my mother,” Colyar says. “I was born and raised on the south side of Chicago and grew up in your typical broken home. My mother raised us, all five sons, pretty much by herself. Everyday I tried to make her laugh. And I usually could!”
And as he became more and more proficient in comedy, he also became more and more involved with all the plays at his high school until eventually, as he puts it, “I caught the acting bug.”
But while waiting to make it, he took on various jobs, and served in the Military Police in the Army. When he got out, he decided to pursue his acting dreams with everything he had, and try to make a success of himself.
“I packed everything up and headed for California,” Colyar remembers, “and aside from performing at Venice Beach for all those years, I managed to be seen so far in over 30 films and TV shows.”
Yet he still considers his comedic work his best accomplishment. “I did the first “Def Comedy Jam,” co-created “ComicView,” won “Star Search,” and much, much more. I’ve also written five books, and so far have published three, the latest being a children’s book titled ‘Little Bobby White,’ as well as my first book of poetry called ‘In the Wet Spot’ Blue Erotica by MC Butternuts.”
Colyar continues to write his own comic material, telling his routines to a waiting audience. “Although they’re not necessarily routines as much as telling stories and telling the truth,” he explains. “In fact, there’s nothing like simply telling the truth – a truth all audiences, Black or white, can relate to.”
So, in his opinion, is that what makes a good comedian, and can anyone do it?
“Anybody can make you laugh,” he says. “But in order to make it as a professional comic you have to put in the time to learn your craft well. And I think that same thing applies to anything you truly want to be in life — whether that be an actor, an artist of any kind, a writer — or a comedian.
“In my opinion,” he concludes, “a good comedian is one who makes you laugh, makes you cry, and most of all, makes you think.”
