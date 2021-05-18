The city of Chester hosted a victory parade on Saturday to celebrate the Chester High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad for having a winning season.
The Chester Clippers finished the spring football season with a 5-1 record and became the 2021 United League Champions, after defeating the Harry S. Truman Lions 26-18 during the championship game on April 24.
City and school district officials joined the players, cheerleaders, and coaching staff as they were escorted along the parade route.
“These young men and women did an awesome job,” said Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland. “They represented this city and they represented it well. They did it with integrity, character, strength, and teamwork. We know it was difficult dealing with COVID but they made the city proud.”
