BRING THE NOISE

Chuck D’s new app “Bring the Noise,” which caters to hip hop and hip hop culture, launched earlier this month. — NNPA

With beta testing completed, “Bring the Noise” is now in full effect.

Chuck D, Public Enemy founder and legendary MC, has fronted the release of a new culture media app called “Bring the Noise.”

NNPA

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.