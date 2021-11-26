As a Christmas Village in Philadelphia vendor, Felicia Harris is receiving some significant exposure for her business.
“We’ve done pop ups before but the experience is so different as far as inventory and the customer experience,” said Harris, whose wellness brand Gynger Tea specializes in offering an array of organic tea blends.
“Customers come down there because they are looking for something different. They are looking to explore and find new vendors, which is refreshing.”
The open-air German-style Christmas marketplace located at Love Park and City Hall will be open Nov. 25 through Dec. 24.
Harris has benefited from a new initiative to help reflect the diversity of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods at the Christmas Village. The City of Philadelphia’s Commerce Department partnered with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to provide grants to support minority-owned vendors at the marketplace.
Through these grants, The Welcoming Center of Pennsylvania, The Sable Collective and the Magic Makers Marketing Collective has recruited minority-owned businesses to vend at the Christmas Village and provide them with a booth at little or no cost.
Thomas Bauer, president of the Christmas Village said that the marketplace traditionally has a minority-owned business participation rate of more than 30%.
“The special thing about the program by the Department of Recreation and the Commerce Department is that it is not just for minority and diverse businesses but also restricted to businesses from the Philadelphia neighborhoods,” he explained. “It is specifically promoting business opportunities for city-based organizations.”
Harris is vending at the Magic Makers Marketing Collective booth.
“I don’t have a store front location, so the opportunity to vend at a pop ups and marketplaces is really important for us to get our products out there and our brand out there,” she said.
“We are extremely grateful to the Department of Commerce for underwriting the majority of the cost for small, minority vendors to vend in this container. I know for us, before the opportunity was presented, we were looking at Christmas Village on our own and it was way too expensive.”
“The cost was extremely affordable so we didn’t think about well if we put this money out are we going to make it back – are we going to make a profit,” Harris continued.
“It’s already been a worthwhile investment. The opportunity that was provided by the Department of Commerce to small businesses like myself is already paying off tenfold.”
Gynger Tea was a vendor for the preview weekend on Nov. 20-21 and will return on Dec. 22, 23 and 24. Gynger Tea is sharing the booth with other vendors including Pound Cake Heaven, Marsh + Mane, Hook and Reel, She’s Phenomenal Fashions and The Fire Company. Each vendor at that booth is there one at a time and then they leave and the next one comes in.
Shanti Mayers, who owns The Sable Collective, is excited about having a booth in the village. Shoppers will find a mix of handmade, unique jewelry, books, clothing, housewares, incense and wellness products from a mix of locally sourced brands at her booth.
“The Sable Collective I believe was chosen because it’s just part of our business model to include many other different artisans and makers,” Mayers said.
“As a customer of the Christmas Village, I’ve always really enjoyed the vendors that were there but I always feel like it’s amazing for The Sable Collective to be there because we represent a certain demographic – really highlighting Black businesses, minority businesses and women businesses.
“I feel like it’s a very welcome, warm space for Black and brown customers to come and feel included in this market,” she continued.
Since debuting in 2008, Christmas Village in Philadelphia has grown into one of the region’s largest and most unique holiday destinations.
This year, more than 110 international and local merchants and artists are selling high-quality items in decorated tents and wooden houses at the marketplace.
