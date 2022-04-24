Chestnut Hill’s Home and Garden Festival is back providing fun and shopping for all. On Sunday, May 1st, one hundred and fifty vendors will set up along the 7700 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue to bring the community together and supports the local businesses within the Chestnut Hill Business District.
This one day festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is a family-friendly event that has something for everyone including home décor, outdoor demonstrations, plants and flowers, jewelry, lawn and tree care, landscaping, soaps, furniture, handcrafted accessories, art, clothing and more.
Among the many vendors that will be on site at Chestnut Hill’s Home and Garden Festival, are plant vendor Foliage and trendy soap and bath company Gold and Water Co.
Yolanda Palmer owns Foliage, which is located at 6039 Passyunk Avenue and this is her second year participating in the festival. Palmer sells plants, pots and even makes her own dirt. She is very passionate about plants and loves educating people on how to properly care for the plants. She says she’s keen to help anyone from the plant-curious to the seasoned gardener.
“Novice plant lovers, beginner and expert plant lovers will come, people that want to get into plants will come,” Palmer said.
Palmer says she has been caring for plants since she was a little girl.
“Every Friday, when I was done with my chores, I would get a gift. My mom would buy me a plant and that traveled with me as I got older. During the years, I got into different species and care. I’m into the care of the plant and the dirt and fertilizing,” she said.
In addition to the home and garden offerings, there’s entertainment for kids young and old. Head to Jenks Elementary to check out activities for children under 10. There will be face painting, arts & crafts and other fun activities, including food options, for families. In addition, Stagecrafters Theater Events will offer things for children of all ages including stilt walkers from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., jugglers from 12-2 p.m. courtesy of the Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts, a balloon artist from 12:30 — 2:30p.m. and children’s theatre performances at 1p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Because of the pandemic, many things were scaled down or cancelled last year. This festival was condensed to a stroll.
Palmer is excited for this year’s expansion, “I’m super excited! I’m sitting here getting my orders together and things I want to display outside. I need everything to look exceptionally nice. It’s going to be totally different from what I experienced last year. It’s going to be bigger!”
Gold and Water Co. is another vendor that will be on site. This is Owner Chartel Findlater’s first year participating in the festival.
“I am really excited about getting to put faces to the names of the businesses that I’ve communicated with on social media because my business is primarily an online retailer. I am grateful to meet people and be a part of that experience,” says Findlater.
Findlater’s business offers hand crafted soaps and bath and body products. She has a studio in Kensington and sells online as well as through local retailers and businesses. Some of her vendors are in Chestnut Hill.
Gold and Water Co. was created after Findlater craved to find peace during a trying time in her life. Her business has afforded her the opportunity to “help others find those same moments of rest and peace as well. I don’t believe healing comes through a bubble bath per say, but I think the intention behind it is what’s important. Did you pause? Are you present in this moment? Are you taking care of yourself?”
This year Chestnut Hill’s Home and Garden Festival was expanded to include multiple blocks and of course there will be food! Local Chestnut Hill eateries as well as some food trucks will be on the scene. Look for festival food favorites like popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream, baked goods, soft pretzels and more. Dogs are also welcomed!
Get more information on chestnuthillpa.com
