At the start of spring, the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center in Fairmount Park reopened its doors just in time for the cherry blossom season and its new “Virtual Ohanami Cherry Blossom Viewing” scheduled for April 10.
Peak bloom is expected to take place within the next two weeks, days ahead of what normally would have been the much-awaited and traditional “Cherry Blossom Festival.”
“We normally have the super Cherry Blossom Festival, which is a giant festival, which we are not conducting this year, for the second year. We do expect it to return next year,” said Kim Andrews, executive director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia.
The start of spring signals cherry blossom time for countless Philadelphians and people in the surrounding area who long to return to the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center and enjoy the annual celebration of the “forest of sakura” (flowering Japanese cherry trees).
“What we're doing is celebrating the cherry blossom viewing. It's not a big festival experience. Shofuso is open for regular admission, and then we're having on April 10 a virtual ohanami, which is an online-only program. On that Saturday, April 10, Shofuso will be open for regular visitation, but there's no additional activities at Shofuso on that day,” said Andrews.
The one-hour freestanding online program will be in the morning.
“We're trying to capture some of what happens during the festival. We do have a virtual marketplace so people can go online, onto our website at Japanphilly.org, and see some of the really cool merchants that would normally be at the festival,” said Andrews.
Cherry blossoms are expected to come a bit earlier this year, especially in the city, with blooms in the suburbs following shortly behind.
“We can expect the peak bloom in Philadelphia to roll across the region around the first two weeks of April, averaging around the 10th and coinciding nicely with our virtual ohanami cherry blossom program live from Shofuso,” said Sandi Polyakov, head gardener at the cultural center.
Online activities include a new virtual marketplace as well as a virtual 10K. Taking things virtually allows Philadelphians to continue to share the unique experience of the cherry blossoms while being socially distanced and safe.
“These are fun times. Ohanami is cherry blossom viewing while picnicking under the cherry tree,” said Andrews. “And so our virtual ohanami is an opportunity for people to see some of what we would do during the cherry blossom festival.”
The celebration will include a performance by the Tamagawa University taiko drumming troupe. Normally they would perform in person but this year they won’t be able to due to the pandemic.
“We're going to have a greeting from the Japanese ambassador from New York. I'm going to give a little talk about cherry trees in Philadelphia, how we came to have this cherry blossom culture. We're going to have some videos of cherry trees throughout the park. And we're going to have our head gardener, who's a super charming guy, talk about cherry trees and how they bloom,” said Andrews.
“We have the chance to see and hear some of the cherry blossom festival activities from home or wherever, but at the same time, we are inviting everybody in the region to go out and picnic under the cherry trees wherever they are,” she said.
“We're focusing on recovery and renewal this year. We really want people to get outside. In Japan’s cherry blossom culture, it exists to live in the moment. Cherry blossoms are only here for a very short period of time. So it's a chance to go out and just see that moment of the beauty of the blossoms opening and fluttering and then falling to the ground,” said Andrews.
“For Philadelphia, after this super tough year, it’s a chance to go out and kind of enjoy a moment of hope that spring is here. The blossoms are here. We all are in this moment at the same time together. That moment will never happen again,” she said. “We have our virtual ohanami, we have Shofuso, and we want people to enjoy that, but really the biggest thing for everybody is that feeling of hope and going out among the cherry trees, wherever they are.”
New for this year, the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia and Japanese artist Hiro Sakaguchi created a hand-painted map that shows cherry blossom viewing areas throughout the city. With many varieties dispersed across Philadelphia, each location has its own timeline and personality.
Some of the top locations include Washington Square, Columbus Boulevard, Delancey Street and near Eastern State Penitentiary. If you head to Fairmount Park, prime viewing spots are Kelly Drive and East River, north of Boathouse Row, Memorial Hall, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/West River, and Belmont Plateau along the Belmont Mansion Drive overlooking the city skyline.
