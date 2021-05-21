Charisse McGill, who is known for her signature French Toast Bites, has brought a new beer to the marketplace.
She partnered with Yards Brewing Company to produce and distribute the French Toast Bites Ale throughout Philadelphia, Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and South Jersey.
Last year, McGill became the first African American woman in Pennsylvania to debut her own beer when she partnered with Joe Modestine of Doylestown Brewing Co. The small batch run became an overnight sensation that sold out in just over 24 hours.
“Just on the heels of what was happening in the country at the time and with me being the first Black woman in the state to have a beer, people just really got excited and rallied behind it and it sold out quickly,” said McGill, the owner of Lokal Artisan Foods, LLC.
“He just couldn’t keep up with the demand.”
With that in mind, McGill needed to find a new brewer who could handle a larger volume and help her distribute the beer. So Dave Goldman of Urban Village Brewing Company suggested that she meet Trevor Pritchett, president and CEO of Yards Brewing.
“We met and I was just really impressed by her super, strong positive energy and passion for her product,” Pritchett said.
“She is a great entrepreneur and a really courageous entrepreneur in the face of COVID who kept moving forward but she’s got a phenomenal product in her French Toast Bites.”
“It’s a great partnership because we’re both underdogs fighting hard to grow our businesses and share a similar approach and values,” he continued.
The partnership led to the production of a new brew. However, McGill said their collaboration has evolved beyond just a beer focus.
"It's grown into much more than beer with a full mentorship with Trevor," she said.
"He really was interested in the future of French Toast Bites as a whole, not just the beer part."
Yards is producing the ale year-round out of its Northern Liberties-based brewery. The new beer is infused with maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla and is available in four-pack 16 ounce cans, kegs and sixtels. The beer had an initial run of 366 cases and new orders are confirmed for more than 1,000 cases.
The ale made its official debut on Thursday and will be sold at ACME grocery stores in the region, Total Wine, beer distributors, FCM Hospitality's the Garden at Cherry Street Pier and through the delivery service goPuff. Yards will carry cans and drafts at the taproom and shop at 500 Spring Garden St.
McGill credits supporters with enabling her beer venture to evolve.
“It’s been the people who’ve made all of this possible,” said McGill, who graduates on Saturday from St. Joseph's University with an MBA in food marketing.
“If the folks didn’t rally and run to go buy the beer and make it sell out in days, I wouldn’t be in this position. I wouldn't have the leverage to be able to even entertain having to find a brewer as large as Yards to pick up this product and have this collaboration.”
"It helped me grow from being the first Black woman in the state with a beer and now we went from partnerships to having license agreements," McGill explained.
"That’s a whole different segment of business.“
McGill, 39, launched her business almost three years ago. She started out by selling her French Toast Bites along with her daughter’s Lokal Lemonade. From there, McGill vended at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market in 2018, where her bites were in high demand.
McGill became the only Black female vendor at the Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties in June 2019.
She was also the first paid vendor on the Black-owned and operated Black and Mobile food delivery service.
When large events were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and McGill had to figure out how to sustain her business, she teamed up with Tamekah Bost, who owns The Better Box, and got her bites added to The Better Box’s dessert menu.
She went on to become the first Black female operator at Spruce Street Harbor Park. The buzz from the grand opening on the waterfront led to a volume of increased business inquiries - including a call from Modestine at Doylestown Brewing Co. for her first beer release.
McGill is currently offering the French Toast Bites at Cherry Street Pier and will be returning to Spruce Street Harbor Park this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.