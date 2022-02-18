The youngest of nine siblings, Walter Mae Green was born to Matthew Barnes and Rosa Collier-Barnes on February 18th, 1922 in Hawkinsville, GA. She later moved to Philadelphia where she completed her high school education at William Penn High School. After graduation, she started working at a sewing factory until she retired.
Green raised four daughters with her husband John Green, who preceded her in death. Her family includes two nieces, 10 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Green is known for her Sunday meals, which includes her homemade sweet potato pies, coconut cakes, pound cakes and chocolate cakes all made from scratch. She believes in helping others and loves the lord. Her door’s always open to anyone wanting a meal, no one was turned away.
One of Green’s favorite sayings is “I thank God for all he has done, what he’s doing and going to do.”
When asked about her secrets to staying young she simply replied, “Pray and stay away from drama.”
