Rev. Rena B. Graves was born in Philadelphia, Sept. 29 1920. She has lived in the West Oak Lane/Germantown area for 69 years. She was educated in the Philadelphia public school system, attending John Hancock Elementary School and William Penn High School for Girls.
Graves worked at Honeywell for 25 years before retiring. She volunteered with the Chew Belfield Neighborhood Club Inc. for 10 years. Graves was also block captain of 5800 block of Chew Avenue for 30 years. She also ministered for hospice patients and residents of Stapley Hall.
She is a longstanding member of: Calvary Episcopal Church, St. Luke’s, and now a longtime member of St. Martin-in-the-Fields for the last 20 years. Active in Bible study, community service, and faith-based events, up until being quarantined due to the pandemic.
Graves says her secret to a long life is good genes. Her great-grandmother lived over 100 years and her grandmother lived to almost 100. She says she would tell her younger self to “keep moving.”
Graves still loves to bake and enjoys her independence.
