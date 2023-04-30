Dorothy Fulton was born the fourth of 13 children in Kingstree, South Carolina, on April 28, 1923. Like many enterprising young Black people in her time and place, she realized her options were limited there, so she headed north soon after graduating from high school.

Arriving in Philadelphia, she worked as a waitress and then in a cigar factory, sending money back each week to her parents. After World War II, she married army veteran David Traylor, Sr. In the early ‘50s, they bought a row house just off Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia, the second Black family in the neighborhood. She continues to live there and takes pride in cleaning her home and making sure the sidewalk in front of it is swept. Though many new young families have moved into the neighborhood over the years, she is still greeted as “Mrs. Dot” as they walk by.

