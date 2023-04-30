Dorothy Fulton was born the fourth of 13 children in Kingstree, South Carolina, on April 28, 1923. Like many enterprising young Black people in her time and place, she realized her options were limited there, so she headed north soon after graduating from high school.
Arriving in Philadelphia, she worked as a waitress and then in a cigar factory, sending money back each week to her parents. After World War II, she married army veteran David Traylor, Sr. In the early ‘50s, they bought a row house just off Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia, the second Black family in the neighborhood. She continues to live there and takes pride in cleaning her home and making sure the sidewalk in front of it is swept. Though many new young families have moved into the neighborhood over the years, she is still greeted as “Mrs. Dot” as they walk by.
Dorothy and David had two sons, David and Delbert. When Dorothy was unhappy with the day care options for her children, she left her job and began taking children into her home with some arriving as early as 7 a.m. and others left as late as midnight, while their parents worked. Dorothy also fostered 7 or 8 sons until age 18. Several served in the military, two have passed away, and one was deaf. For his sake, she joined the Society for Helping Church, founded for ministry to the deaf. She remains a member of the Mothers Board there.
When her husband was hospitalized in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Dorothy became the sole support of her family. She found work providing care for families in Germantown, Wynnefield and Bala Cynwyd. Because of her extraordinary gift with children, some of those families still remain in close contact with her. As she often remarks, she has never met a child she did not enjoy. Others rejoin by noting that they have never met a child who did not enjoy being with “Grama Dorothy.”
Dorothy has survived the illness and death of her husband, the illness of one of her sons for whom she continues to care, the deaths of all of her siblings, a bout with cancer, a major house fire and more. A model of grace in the face of challenges, she considers herself fortunate for her good health and looks forward with gratitude to reaching this milestone.
On April 29, the Society for Helping Church held a celebration of Mother Traylor’s life. Family and friends from Baltimore, Maryland, South Carolina, New York, Florida and the Philadelphia area joined in wishing her a happy, healthy 100th birthday.
All of them are deeply grateful for the blessing of knowing such a lovely woman who has dedicated her life to helping others as a generous daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, caregiver and friend.
