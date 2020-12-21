If you’re feeling in need of an extended holiday season, Franklin Square has you covered.
Historic Philadelphia Inc., the nonprofit that runs the park, has announced an extension of its Winter in Franklin Square programming through the end of February.
In addition, the 7½-acre park’s Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show will illuminate the square each evening with a dazzling presentation every 30 minutes through Jan. 10. The park is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during this time.
From Jan. 11 through Feb. 28, the 100,000 lights and other attractions will still go on, but without the shows. During this period, the park’s operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The park will be closed on Christmas Day.
“This year, more than ever, we have heard from our visitors and guests that they value Franklin Square’s beauty and fun as the oasis we know it to be,” said Amy Needle, the nonprofit’s president and CEO. “Historic Philadelphia Inc. is delighted to continue our operations and bring light and delight to the darkest time of year.”
In late December, activities in Franklin Square will include Kwanzaa Weekend with the African American Museum in Philadelphia. In the Kwanzaa tradition, families celebrate the first fruits of the harvest in their homes. Historic Philadelphia and the museum will lift up the seven principles of the season through songs, stories and art while lighting the kinara and giving thanks. Swing by the park Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. for the celebration.
For those looking for ways to bid adieu to 2020, Franklin Square will be operating its carousel and 18-hole mini-golf course as well as the light show from 5 to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Also on Dec. 31, Winter in Franklin Square presented by Citizens Virtual New Year’s Eve Family Celebration will be on the park’s Facebook and Instagram Live at 5 p.m., ending with a virtual Square Drop at 6 p.m. During the broadcast, families are encouraged to create crafts such as noisemakers or confetti poppers with items from home. The park’s holiday light show will conclude New Year’s Eve with a virtual Square Drop at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.