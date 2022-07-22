National Tequila Day is July 24. To celebrate, many people will make margaritas. Philadelphia-based bartender Barry Johnson, known as Bartender Barry, says that’s just one of the many ways to use tequila. He has put together some cocktails for the occasion. The first two are simpler while the second two are more adventurous and of course there is a margarita on the list.
Hot In HerreIt’s getting hot in herre … and we’re not talking about the temperature. Spice up your margarita game (literally) just in time for National Tequila Day.
July 24 marks National Tequila Day! What better way to celebrate than with a spin on the most popular tequila cocktail — the margarita.
The base spirit for this drink is Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata — our favorite mixing tequila of course. We swapped out the lime juice for lemon juice to help brighten up the cocktail along with the grapefruit juice. Additionally our honey habanero syrup help to kick the drink up a notch by adding a subtle spice to the cocktail without making it overwhelming.
This drink is served in an old fashioned or double rocks glass. A pink Himalayan salted rim and grapefruit wedge are optional garnishes.
INGREDIENTS
2 oz. Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata
3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice
3/4 oz. Cointreau
1/4 oz. honey habanero syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare honey habanero syrup by seeding and slicing one habanero pepper
Place habanero pepper, 2 cups honey and 1 1/2 cup water in a saucepan
Bring mixture to a boil
Reduce to low heat and let simmer for 15 minutes
Let mixture cool completely before use
Add grapefruit wedges, Cointreau and honey habanero syrup to a cocktail shaker and muddle well
Add the remaining ingredients
Add ice and shake for 20 seconds or until shaker is frosty on the outside
Double strain into a wine or Collins glass filled with ice
MeliponaWho would have thought that the best honey in the world would be produced by a stingless bee? Check out our Melipona — our Mexican inspired cocktail dedicated to the smooth, and slightly sour Yucatán elixir.
The Melipona — also known as the stingless Mayan bee — has been used to produce what is known as the world’s best honey for more than three thousand years. While traditionally used for medicinal purposes, this silky honey is as luscious as it is therapeutic . Several scientific studies have shown that honey from stingless bees offers more antioxidant and inflammation-reduction properties than honey produced from stinging bees. Melipona honey in particular has, and is still being used today, by Mayan healers to treat eye, ear, respiratory, digestive, and postpartum conditions. Just like Melipona honey, this cocktail is absolutely irresistible.
The base spirit for this drink is Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata. Grown in the Los Altos highlands of Mexico, Altos Tequila Plata is slightly citric and sweet with a fruity aroma. These flavors pair perfectly with the fresh lemon juice and splash of Cointreau. To take things to the next level, we made a homemade honey ginger syrup to further compliment the Tequila.
This drink is served in a coupe glass.
INGREDIENTS
2 oz. Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata
1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice
1 oz. honey ginger syrup
1/4 oz. Cointreau
INSTRUCTIONS
Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker
Shake for 20 seconds or until shaker is frosty on the outside
Strain into a cocktail glass or an old fashioned glass filled with ice
The Black WidowThis cocktail is as bold as the notorious spider it’s named after. The size of a paper clip, Black Widows have venom that’s 15 times stronger than a rattlesnake. But no need to worry: just like a Scorpio, Black Widows don’t get aggressive unless they feel threatened.
The base spirit for this cocktail is tequila. Distilled from the blue agave plant, tequila can only be made in designated areas of Mexico. Be wary, not all tequilas are made equal. In fact, in order to be called tequila, a spirit must be made with at least 51% blue agave (among a few other requirements). Otherwise it’s known as a mixto.
This cocktail gets its beautiful red hue from Campari — the quintessential Italian aperitif. Made with orange peel, cherry, and a blend of herbs and spices, this bittersweet orange liqueur may appear unapproachable at first. However, when mixed with the right ingredients, it’s the perfect way to expand your palate.
INGREDIENTS
1 oz. Tequila
1 oz. Campari
1.5 oz. pomegranate juice
1/2 oz. ginger agave syrup
1 part agave nectar
1/4 part ginger, peeled and diced
1/4 part water
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare ginger agave syrup by adding 1 part agave nectar, 1/4 part water and 1/4 part diced and peeled ginger to a small saucepan
Let simmer on low heat for 5 minutes
Remove from heat and let cool completely
Once cooled, strain the ginger from the syrup and store syrup in a clean glass container for later use
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass
Fill with ice and stir for 30 revolutions
Strain into a double old fashioned glass with a large ice sphere or cube
Garnish with crystallized ginger candy
Tall, Dark & HandsomeSmoky, creamy and incredibly smooth: if you’re an adventurous drinker then my Tall, Dark & Handsome is just for you.
The base spirit for this cocktail is mezcal. Similar to tequila, mezcal is made from agave. However, while tequila can only be made from blue agave, mezcal can be made with any type of agave. Remember all tequilas can be considered a mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila. Noted for its sweet and smoky flavor profile, mezcal is one of my new favorite spirits.
Condensed milk is added for richness and as a sweetener, and cocoa powder is added for the love of chocolate of course.
This drink is served in a Nick and Nora or a coupe glass.
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz. mezcal
1.5 oz. pistachio orgeat
1.5 oz. condensed milk
1 tsp. cocoa powder
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare pistachio orgeat according to this recipe found on Serious Eats.com or anyone that you prefer (just swap out the almonds for pistachios)
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker
Add ice
Shake for 30 seconds
Strain into a chilled Nick and Nora or coupe glass
Garnish with shaved chocolate
Whether enjoyed in cocktails like the ones listed above or any other libation, National Tequila Day is a good time to try something new.
