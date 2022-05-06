Mother’s Day is a day to honor and celebrate the mother figures in our lives. There are mother figures all around and not just ones that give birth to children. There are mothers that started movements and birthed ideas, actions and hope. Martin Luther King Jr. saw Marian Anderson as the mother to one history’s biggest movements.
“According to Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, he called her on the phone and invited her to the March On Washington. He said that he chose the Lincoln Memorial setting because he was there on that faithful day as a child when Marian Anderson sang on the steps on the Lincoln Memorial. He said he looked at her to be the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement,” says Jillian Partricia Pirtle, the CEO of the Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society.
Marian Anderson was a mother of hope and a symbol of the breakdown of racial barriers, especially in music. Anderson became the first African-American to sing in an opera at the Metropolitan Opera in New York in 1955. In 1963, she sang at the March on Washington where Martin Luther King made his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. She was also the first African American to perform at the White House years before the march in 1936. Her actions garnered hope that there would be more to follow in her footsteps.
So when celebrating our mother’s this weekend, Marian Anderson is a key person to honor on Mother’s Day, not just for her civil rights and humanitarian efforts, but also for her style. To celebrate, the Penn Museum, in partnership with the Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society, will present an afternoon of empowerment, history, and fashion with “Marian Anderson: Her Story in Style” on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tea and light bites will be offered after the presentation.
According to Pirtle, visitors will gain access to the exclusive Marian Anderson-related collection archives and will have the opportunity to see her exquisite wedding gown rarely seen by the public in Philadelphia, where Marian was born and where the founder of the Mother’s Day celebration, Ann Jarvis, lived.
“It’s going to be simply beautiful and we’re going to have an extra surprise of an additional performance gown, wonderful artifacts and you’ll also get an opportunity, with this presentation, to see beautiful, gorgeous and rare photographs that will depict Marian Anderson’s life as a style icon,” says Pirtle. The cost for the event is $20 per person, which includes Penn Museum admission for the entire day and tea with light bites. As a Mother’s Day gift from the museum, you can get two tickets for $35.
The Penn Museum also permanently displays Anderson’s velvet merlot gown in “The Stories We Wear” exhibition. Throughout the month of May, the museum is offering all mothers a complimentary gift from the Museum Shop just for visiting. Mom can choose one of three gifts inspired by the Penn Museum’s collections. Mouth-watering Taza chocolate discs made with the finest cacao from Mexico, Native Northwest coin purses featuring works created by Indigenous artists, each with their name and tribal affiliation or Iznik tile soap tins inspired by design patterns from throughout the Middle East.
“So if it was anything that Marian Anderson was the mother of, as well as being a mother to all of us musically, she was according to Reverend Martin Luther King, the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement. I don’t know of a better mother you can be, to be representing America with the civil rights movement, trying to give people freedom, justice, liberty, peace and uplift our race and our people,” says Pirtle.
For more information visit, penn.museum.
