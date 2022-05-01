Home to many great authors, Philadelphia is a small but mighty city with writers whose words captivate the globe. This city honors its penmen for their literary contributions through praise and adoration, exhibits in the Black Writers Museum, and if you are really beloved, a whole day dedicated to your lifework and memory.
Starting this year, May 6 will now be recognized as Floyd Cooper Day by The Children’s Book Council, Every Child a Reader and their partners. The annual holiday will celebrate the life and legacy of the late illustrator as he trail-blazed for many within the children’s literature community.
“He is an original,” says Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati, founder of the African American Children’s Book Project. “The fact that he is a black man [and] that all across the country, children from the four corners of the United States will be celebrating his books and his works. And I mean all his books. That is significant. Because it means that people will have the opportunity to know black history through his lens.”
Living just outside of Philly in Easton, PA. Cooper was a renowned artist who focused his talents on younger generations through children’s stories. With a career spanning over 30 years and more than 100 works under his belt, Cooper cemented himself as an illustrator whose work captivated audiences across the U.S. And many have come together to shed light on what he’s accomplished.
“As Floyd Cooper’s over 100 books were spread out over a dozen publishers, his friends came together to keep his legacy alive with a special tribute on Jan. 7 and then we decided to add a day in his honor during Children’s Book Week. It just felt like the right place and time to have students, teachers and librarians come together to discuss his beautiful words and art and to view any of the 11 videos created by his friends reading from his books.” says Carl Lennertz, Executive Director of the Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader.
Within Floyd’s work, he addressed historical events like Jim Crow, Juneteenth, the Tulsa massacre, and segregation in order to paint a picture of the United States for younger audiences. He didn’t shy away from these subjects, nor did he sugarcoat them — he made them palatable for kids and continued to push beyond the expectations of what children’s literature could accomplish.
“He takes a historical event, and he captures that event. Even though [these] are sensitive subjects, the way he illustrated [them] it’s still fun to read. And any parent would feel comfortable. He tells these stories to take you all across the spectrum of Black history for kids and these children’s books are the best way to learn Black history.” Lloyd-Sgambati said.
Since passing away in 2021 at the age of 65 from cancer, his friends, publishers and readers alike, wanted a way to uplift the legacy of the illustrator.
From May 2-8, Children’s Book Week is taking over in Philly and almost every other city.
“Children’s Book Week is the longest running national celebration of children’s books. Founded in 1919, every year in May, schools and libraries celebrate the joy of reading based on each year’s theme,” says Lennertz.
The theme for this year, “How Do You Book? The celebratory event dedicated to getting young children into reading also provides free materials to schools in support of teachers and school libraries. Taking place throughout the country in nearly 2,000 schools, kids will be encouraged to pick up a book and start reading. More specifically, a Floyd Cooper book, “This year, we are including a Floyd Cooper Day, in celebration of a life’s work about the search for equality and joy where it can be found.” Says Lennertz.
“Children’s Book week is important because we need to make sure that our kids are reading. We need to make sure that we have books in the home. You can’t open the child’s life beyond what they learned in school, if they’re new books in the home.” Says Lloyd-Sgambati.
To learn more about how you can participate in Children’s Book Week, or to learn how you can uphold Floyd’s legacy, visit The African American Book Project’s website at theafricanamericanchildrensbookproject.org.
You can also call their literary hotline (215)878-BOOK for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.