To celebrate Earth Day, 12th Street Catering and Urban Creators, a North Philadelphia-based nonprofit, will host a virtual cooking class featuring an entirely vegetarian menu.
“Given that Earth Day is fast approaching, we thought what better day than that to talk about what’s starting to grow, and our relationship and partnership with Urban Creators, while letting everybody cook their way through a class,” said Michele Leff, principal at 12th Street Catering.
As part of an ongoing partnership between the two, Urban Creators and 12th Street Catering curated a unique experience highlighting meatless meals in observance of the eco-friendly holiday.
“We found out about Urban Creators and thought that the work they were doing was incredible. We thought that we would actually be helpful to them, so we started working with them,” said Leff. “It’s been almost a year. We go to the farm, we buy their produce, we then process it and turn it into family meals and we distribute those meals at the Urban Creators farm. ”
Keeping in mind this year’s Earth Day theme, “restore the earth”, executive Chef Adam DeLosso will use ingredients from Urban Creators’ North Philadelphia farm for the one-time-only cooking session.
“One of the things that we’ve done during the pandemic is host virtual cooking classes and that got us thinking as we approached Earth Day,” said Leff.
The Earth Day meatless menu includes “Impossible Meat Balls,” asparagus ribbon toast, harissa roasted heirloom carrots and lemon elderflower cake for dessert. The class is perfect for those looking to broaden their cooking skills while helping the environment and local community.
“The way that we do it a little bit differently is we pack all the ingredients then we either make hand deliveries or shipments to people’s homes. We make it really easy, you don’t have to go running around looking for all these unusual ingredients and things that you don’t usually stock in your kitchen,” said Leff.
The class will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. Deadline for registration is April 13. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to support Urban Creators’ community programs and their neighborhood marketplace.
Although this cooking experience is just a one-time event in observance of ‘earth day’, Urban Creators opens its doors and farmer’s market, located at eleventh and Dawson, to the community each and every Wednesday.
“Urban Creators serves as a beacon in their community. On Wednesdays [during the farmer’s market], people that want to incubate a small business are able to get a stand at the farm. We go to the farm and get food, they hand out boxes as well as selling produce. So it’s a really exciting day and that’s what got us thinking as we approached Earth Day. ” said Leff.
Since June of 2020, 12th Street Catering has prepared over 70,000 meals that have been distributed at Urban Creators’ farm. The virtual cooking class is one way to bring together 12th Street Catering’s culinary passion with its sustainable and community-based philosophy, which correlates to this partnership. The farm has continued to provide fresh produce, hot meals, PPE, books and other essentials to the North Philadelphia community weekly throughout the pandemic.
“The main goal of this collaboration is working for the long term, building towards sovereignty, especially sovereignty when it comes to community members growing their own food, starting their own businesses and just sharing resources and wisdom,” said Elizabeth Okero, Urban Creators Operations Manager.
“We have a large vegan community. We want to teach them about the vegetables they’re growing and what 12th Street uses in the food that they make” said Okero.
In addition to providing meals, PPE supplies and other necessities to support community members during the pandemic, Urban Creators also offer a space where vendors can set up a table, socially distanced, to vend.
“We started developing sustainability in our communities where we really could support each other based on the wants and needs in our own communities. We’re focused on continuing that synergy, where people can build and we can be the consumers of our own products,” said Rob Sonders, Co-Director of Events at Urban Creators and founder of The Free Spirit Cloud Company.
“The meals from 12th Street Catering bring folks in, so we appreciate that kind of collaboration, but by getting folks in the door to the farm, it’s giving them the opportunity to see that there are other possibilities that exist for them,” said Otero.
To register for the Earth Day Cooking Class, visit 12streetcatering.com, additional information about Urban Creators can be found at www.urbancreators.org.
“I think that we’re all much more aware that we live in a fragile environment and that it’s important for us to think about the consequences of the way we eat and how it impacts on our environment and our bodies. It’s smart to take care of your body. Eating a healthier plant-based diet is something that more and more people are doing and I think people are excited,” said Leff.
