CCP’s Black Studies program teaches students to analyze the world

When Essence Gaines took a Black Studies course at Community College of Philadelphia (CCP), she didn’t know at that time that that course would be the springboard to changing her major.
“When I entered CCP in fall 2019, that was the first semester Black Studies was being offered,” Gaines said. “I took Black Studies 101 with Professor [Anyabwile] Love and I just loved the course.
“At the time I was an English major, but after talking to Professor Love I ended up changing my major from English to Black Studies,” she added.
Gaines, 21, graduated from CCP last fall. She said majoring in Black Studies has been the best decision she has made.
“It didn’t take me long to feel a sense of belonging and the courses were very informative as it was through the lens of Black history, literature and culture,” Gaines said.
“I was able to build intergenerational relationships,” she added. “I read a lot of books including “The Coming” by Daniel Black, who’s a professor at Clark Atlanta University and “From Black Power to Black Studies” by Fabio Rajas. I had an amazing time in the program.”
Created in 2018, the Black Studies program provides a set of courses for the development of the academic knowledge and skills appropriate to the scholarly study of global African and African American communities.
“It’s an academic degree program that’s transferable,” said Lucia Gbaya-Kanga, professor and Black Studies coordinator. “The program has a focus on African people and cultures of the new world who are descendants of Africans.
“It not only introduces students to experiences of African peoples, but also the socio political and economic system,” she added. “We’ve designed specific courses that walk students through those experiences.”
The program offers Afrocentric courses, critical race theory framework, insight into resistance movements and a focus on social justice. A capstone course includes a service-learning project or a study abroad option to an African location
“One of the things that we find important is the connection of community to developing leadership so our capstone course is something that enables students to be able to have that experience,” Gbaya-Kanga said.
“We connected the program to folks in the community through partnerships, so that students have some sort of service leadership/internship experience and mentoring,” she said. “We also encourage students to study abroad.
“In the past, we’ve had a few of the faculty from the Black Studies program lead study abroad trips to South Africa and Tanzania,” she added. “It’s my dream that we have the Black Studies program go global by having partnerships that help facilitate that overseas as well as here locally.”
Among the courses within the Black Studies program is the Contemporary Black Cinema course, which is taught by professor and screenwriter Nwenna Gates.
The course explores historical, aesthetic, and contemporary analysis of the dynamics of what is Black cinema. Students view, analyze, and critique a wide variety of films across genres and themes.
“This class is 10 weeks this semester and I’ve divided the class into different themes,” Gates said. “The second week of class is on the African American family and Black intimacy on screen.
“The students will be watching two films the first couple of weeks of class including “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which is based on the novel by James Baldwin and “1982,” which was directed, written and produced by Oliver Thomas who was born and raised in Philadelphia,” she said.
“I try to get my students to see beyond the surface of these films and see the subtle messages,” she added. “My goal for this class is to never have students look at another film the same again.”
In the future, Gaines will be an educator at the Sala Keturah STEM Pavilion, which is currently under construction at the North Philly Peace Park.
She will be teaching third graders African American history with a focus on the Black Panthers. She’s also interested in traveling to Toga, Ghana and South Africa.
Gaines said she wouldn’t be where she is today if she didn’t take the Black Studies program at CCP.
“My professors at CCP have impacted so much not just my professional life, but as a person,” Gaines said.
“I’ve grown a lot mentally and I definitely try to focus more on the joys of life instead of the traumatic stuff,” she added. “As an educator, I want to inspire my students through history, literature and culture the same way that my professors inspired me.”
