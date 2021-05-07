For Russell Shelton, earning an Associate’s Degree in Theater from Community College of Philadelphia (CCP) is the first step toward his goal of becoming an actor.
“I want to make a difference through acting by inspiring people through the characters that I would portray,” Shelton said.
Shelton,18, is among the 1,791 students graduating in CCP’s Class of 2021. He’s graduating with high honors.
The virtual commencement ceremony will take place May 8. The Class of 2020, which includes 1,916 graduates, will also be celebrated during the event.
Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton is the commencement speaker.
“I had an incredible journey at CCP,” Shelton said. “I really believe that I am where I am today because of my experiences at CCP.”
As a student at CCP, Shelton worked on his craft by taking theater classes. He also participated in the college’s Center for Male Engagement (CME). For more than a year, he worked as a peer coach in the program.
“As a peer coach we created different events with other peer coaches and support coaches,” Shelton said. “We helped other students in the program by creating different workshops.
“If students were struggling with homework, we would help them out as well as providing them with any other resources that they may need,” he added. “It was really a phenomenal experience for me.”
Geared toward African American males and male students of color, CME is a program that provides its members with targeted academic and non-academic support designed to enhance their skill sets, cultivate a sense of belonging and build resolve as they pursue their degree at the college.
“When we look at our institution, Black males in particular have the lowest retention rate and graduation rate in comparison to every other group on campus,” said Director of CME Derrick Perkins.
“This program is designed to address that by increasing the retention rate and academic outcomes of Black males and other male students at the college,” he added. “We do that through holistic, intentional, and culturally responsive programming.”
The program provides its members with a personal support coach, academic support, career and professional development, and social and cultural enrichment including college tours, leadership retreats, conferences, and cultural trips.
Students who participate in the program must have completed the summer enrichment program for first-time incoming students at the college or have less than 24 credits and attend an orientation at the beginning of the fall or spring semester.
All members are required to sign an agreement of participation that outlines programs expectations.
“We try to create a space where students can be vulnerable with us instead of just sharing some of the issues that they’re dealing with and a lot of that is really around the kind of academic support that students need,” Shelton said.
“We also do a lot of work around career development because some students come in and they may have an idea of what they want to become, but don’t necessarily know that pathway in order to do that.
“We introduce them to different career choices,” Shelton added. “We also talk about STEM because a lot of students don’t particularly see themselves in those spaces. It’s really about providing them exposure to what is possible.”
Perkins, who has led the CME program for nine years, said he’s proud of the growth Shelton has made in the program.
“When Russ first came into CME he was very shy, but the more time he spent in the program the more chances he took, which led to him believing in himself more” Perkins said. “He was very active in the program and all of the resources that we provided, he took advantage of it.
“He went from not thinking his voice mattered to speaking on panels and moderating different events,” he added. “The sky is really the limit as far as his potential. I’m so proud of him.”
A native of Northeast Philadelphia, Shelton first became interested in the performing arts in the eighth grade.
He is a graduate of Hill-Freedman World Academy and currently attends Bloomsburg University where he is continuing to pursue his career in acting.
“I used to want to be in just films,”Shelton said. “Now, I want to do film, Broadway, theater or television.”
Shelton said that the advice he would give future students at CCP is to be involved and seek out opportunities.
“Be involved with different opportunities by searching for something based on your major and interests” Shelton said. “This will not only help your own skills, but it will allow you to collaborate with others.
“Encourage yourself to get out of your own shell by seeking out more opportunities,” he added. “The more opportunities you’re involved in, the more doors will open for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.