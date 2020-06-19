In honor of Mary K. Rhodes’ 100th birthday, her family, friends and neighbors lined up their cars Thursday, June 18, 2020, for “Ms. Mary’s 100th B-Day Parade” in West Philadelphia.
The birthday girl, affectionately called “Ms. Mary” greeted well-wishers from her decorated front porch, at the house where she has lived for 60 years.
Her son, Louis Rhodes Jr. calls his mom a “living saint.” Mary Rhodes was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the youngest of eight children. She has lived in Philadelphia for 80 years and remains outspoken, lucid, vibrant, engaged and enjoys talking with young people.
She and her husband, the late Louis G. Rhodes Sr., had four children. He died 39 years ago. “Ms. Mary” was a Philadelphia schoolteacher, for over 30 years. While she attends St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, she also has strong ties as a former member of Our Lady of Victory and St. Malachy churches.
On this special occasion, the family also wishes to acknowledge and honor Lois, who has been a great and true friend to “Ms. Mary,” for many years. She says she want people to know she may be 100, but she’s far from tired.
