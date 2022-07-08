The Sistahs in Business Expo (SIB Expo) is the nation’s only multi-city small business expo and community dedicated to celebrating and educating entrepreneurial women of color (the nation’s largest and fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs). The event provides an affordable and accessible platform for women of color to showcase their products and services while gaining access to valuable resources and information.
Their motto is “When my Sistah wins, we all win” is more than just a phrase, according to organizers, it’s a lifestyle!
Sistahs in Business Expo is a multi-city venture that draws crowds from major cities across the United States to support and celebrate entrepreneurial women of color. Since its first tour in 2018, SIB Expo has visited Newark, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Columbia, SC, the DMV area, and Atlanta, GA, and continues to add markets on an annual basis.
The Expo has received a positive response since its inception, with notable speakers including MC Lyte, Vivica Fox, Cathy Hughes, Gizelle Bryant, Kim Fields, Nicole Walters, Cynthia Bailey, Yandy Smith-Harris, Bevy Smith, Quad Webb, and many more.
The brand also includes the Sistahs in Business University, which provides in-depth training for entrepreneurs on how to start, grow, and scale their businesses; the Sistahs in Business Foundation, a 501c3, which provides grants to women of color entrepreneurs through our pitch competitions and The Sistah Shop, a retail and e-commerce destination featuring over 90 brands by women of color from across the country.
On July 9, the Expo is making a stop in Philadelphia. This stop will have speakers Yandi Smith-Harris (Businesswoman, celebrity manager, entrepreneur and reality TV star) and AJ Johnson (“House Party” actress, choreographer, fitness trainer and life coach) in a fireside chat moderated by NBC-10’s Aunyea Lachelle.
AJ Johnson will speak at 11 a.m. and Yandi Smith-Harris will engage in a fireside conversation at 2 p.m. Both women have distinct business backgrounds and decades of experience to impart to guests.
The event is taking place at Hilton at 4200 City Ave from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.
In addition, renowned media and Philadelphia personalities Miabelle, Queen Yaszy B, Lady FX, and Saj Purple Blackwell will be in attendance.
There will also be a signature superpower panel chaired by Tyshanique Hamilton at 12:30 p.m. Zyhkeya Waller, Syretta Scott, Philomina Kane, and Atiyah Blair comprise the panelists for the featured panel.
The Passion to Profit Panel will be moderated by Aisha Taylor Issah at 4p.m. Ayana Blount, Sherill Mosee, Shemika Jackson, and Zakia Blain will participate in this panel.
The exhibition gives attendees an opportunity to network. In addition to numerous vendors, the event will feature live entertainment.
For more information and a full schedule of events, go to eventbrite.com.
