Roy Choi is a restaurateur and acclaimed chef. Choi is a food guru who is known for serving “food that isn’t fancy,” and he is widely considered as one of the pioneers of the gourmet food truck movement in the United States. The second season of “Broken Bread,” his Tastemade television series, is due to return Jan. 25. Although the show is set in Los Angeles, many of the themes are universal and may be applied to any big city, including Philadelphia. The second season includes discussions on gentrification, undocumented employees, and behind-the-scenes workers (dishwashers, prep workers, cooks, etc.) who have been disproportionately harmed by restaurant closures.
Choi said it was so vital for him to use his platform to raise awareness of various discrepancies in today’s restaurant sector.
“These are places I come from, these are places I know and places I hang out in. Most importantly I am the same as the people we cover,” the chef shared.
He continued by adding “that for some reason has granted me visibility and to have some type of platform.”
The mission of “Broken Bread” is to tell the truth while also allowing people’s voices to be heard. One of the most memorable episodes of season two is a segment on street markets. He said that even though they are sometimes associated with negative connotations, they are unique and special.
“We have been conditioned via western media to believe that so many of the foods from our culture are not delicacies because the ingredients aren’t part of that western food vocabulary. When it’s authentic to us as people of color and descendants of immigrants,” he said.
Another significant episode in the series focuses on undocumented workers. Many of which work in some of the best restaurants. The show highlights how the industry is so reliant on that labor.
“Immigrants, many that are undocumented, are the lifeline of the industry. Doesn’t matter if they work in the kitchen or pick the food. They are a vital part of the industry,” he said.
Choi also spoke with Leimert Park community leaders about what they are doing to preserve the neighborhood’s integrity and food culture. Leimert Park is a predominantly African American neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is widely regarded as LA’s cultural center for Black people.
Choi said he wanted viewers to see and understand how the pandemic made communities of color even more vulnerable. The episode features a cameo by Chuck D, who has been vocal about issues like these throughout his professional career.
“We are at one of the most vulnerable and scary stages ever in our country. Twenty or forty years ago, one would have never thought that things could get worse because things have always been bad for communities of color. Food needs to be accessible and affordable,” Choi said. “It shouldn’t be a luxury, but it can’t be done if the people in the community are priced out of being able to serve the community.”
This is what makes “Broken Bread” such an engrossing series. The series highlights the heartbeat of the community in these trying times, and nothing says community more than food.
You can watch “Broken Bread” via the Tastemakers app which is available in the Apple Store or on Google Play. For more information, visit Tastmade.com
