As the holidays approach, some have not done their shopping for those on our gift-giving list. Books can make the perfect last-minute present for the hard-to-buy-for person. Here are a few suggestions from the 2020 publishing world.
Biography/Memoir
The biography lover on your list will be very happy to unwrap ”Family in Six Tones” by Lan Cao and Harlan Margeret Van Cao. It’s a book about a woman who came to the U.S. from Vietnam as a young girl, settled in and became an American success but then struggled to raise an American daughter. It’s a book about family, legacy, love, and your giftee will adore it. Wrap it up with another story of time and place: ”Miracle Country: A Memoir” by Kendra Atleework, set in Eastern Sierra Nevada, Minnesota and back.
Is there a giftee on your list who’s obsessed with celebrity? Then why not wrap up ”Ladeo Romeo: The Radical and Revolutionary Life of Charlotte Cushman, America’s First Celebrity” by Tana Wojczuk. It’s a fascinating story that includes history and a lot of old-time glitz and glamour, and history buffs might enjoy it, too.
If your giftee needs something inspirational this holiday season, wrap up ”More Alike Than Different” by David Egan. It’s a memoir about living with Down syndrome, competing in Special Olympics, and teaching those who need to learn. Wrap it up with ”Sitting Pretty” by Rebekah Taussig, the likewise inspirational story of a disability advocate who never lets four wheels hold her back.
The reader who loves a good family story with a twist will love unwrapping ”Let’s Never Talk About This Again” by Sara Faith Alterman. It’s the story of growing up in a strict family that abhors profanity – and then finding some skeletons on the family bookshelf.
Health/Self-help
What’s better than a family drama beneath the tree? ”The Heart and Other Monsters” by Rose Andersen, that’s what. It’s the story of sisters, addiction, and learning more about them both than you bargained for. Pair it with ”Empty” by Susan Burton; it’s a memoir about the work it takes to overcome eating disorders and the understanding it demands.
For the woman on your list who needs a little inspiration this holiday, wrap up ”More Than Ready” by former White House Domestic Policy Council leader Cecilia Munoz. Intended especially for women of color, it’s a book of insights, inspiration, and stories that will give her something to ponder long after the tinsel is gone.
For the giftee who loves to people-watch the ones they love, wrap up ”Perception: How Our Bodies Shape Our Minds” by Dennis Proffitt and Drake Baer. It’s a book about seeing things a little differently in several new ways. Wrap it up with ”In Praise of Walking” by Shane O’Mara, a book that will encourage your giftee to get out and take a little stroll, and see what it does to a body.
The woman’s history lover on your gift list will truly be happy to unwrap ”No Man’s Land” by Wendy Moore. It’s a story of British nurses in World War I and the barriers they broke under duress.
If you have a giftee who’s already tired of “adulting,” then you can’t go wrong with ”Barely Functional Adult” by Meichi Ng. These humorous short stories, complete with cute cartoons, will tell your young adult (or an older adult, for that matter) that things will eventually work themselves out. Wrap it up with ”The Hilarious World of Depression” by John Moe, a story with humor can maybe help with the worst days.
For the giftee who ponders the future beyond, ”Death is But a Dream” by Christopher Kerr, MD, Ph.D. may be the right gift this year. It’s a book about the end of life and how to see it as more than just a loss.
The person on your gift list who’s fascinated with biology and the way their body works will love ”The Remarkable Life of the Skin” by Monty Lyman. It’s a look at your cover, inside and out, including nice surprises about your largest organ.
Business
The business-minded giftee will love finding ”In Our Prime” by Susan J. Douglas beneath the tree this holiday. It’s especially perfect for feminists, since it’s about all the ways that women are challenging the status quo in work, politics, social norms, media, and everyday life.
Imagine how happy your business-minded giftee will be when ”The Catalyst” by Jonah Berger is unwrapped. It’s a book about changing people’s minds, even when they’re firmly made up. Somebody will be doubly happy seeing ”Sway” by Pragya Agarwal in the gift, too; it’s a book about unconscious bias and how to change that, too.
For the giftee who’s also a fan of money, wrap up ”In the Eye of the Storm: My Time as Chairman of Bank of America During the Country’s Worst Financial Crisis” by Walter E. Massey with Rosalind Kilkenny McLymont. It’s part memoir, part inside look at the crisis, all readable. Don’t hesitate to pair it with ”A Blessing: Women of Color Teaming Up to Lead, Empower, and Thrive” by Bonita C. Stewart and Jacqueline Adams, a book on leadership and leaning toward one another for success.
Pets and animals
If your giftee is a “cat person,” then you can’t go wrong when you wrap up ”Cat Vs. Cat” by Pam Johnson-Bennett. It’s a book for when there are two cats in the house and they don’t like one another one bit. Wrap it up, and avoid hissy fits.
If a pet-themed novel might be perfect for the hard-to-buy for animal lover, look for ”Of Mutts and Men” by Spencer Quinn. It’s a mystery, as told by Chet the dog, who is half of a crime-solving duo. See if your giftee doesn’t sit up and beg for this kind of book. Pair it with ”The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals” by Becky Mandelbaum, a novel of family drama and rescue animals.
If your giftee is a Rescue Mom or Dad, you can’t go wrong with ”Dawgs: A True Story of Lost Animals and the Kids Who Rescued Them” by Diane Trull with Meredith Wargo. That title should tell you everything you need to know ...
Children-Picture books
For the littlest giftee who’s just learning their ABCs, there are two great options: superhero fans will love ”T is for Thor: A Norse Mythology Alphabet” by Virginia Loh-Hagan, illustrated by Torstein Nordstrand. Pair it up with the slightly gentler ”H is for Honey Bee: A Beekeeping Alphabet” by Robbyn Smith van Frankenhuyzen, illustrated by Eileen Ryan Ewen. These are A B-U-tiful pair of gifts.
For the kid who loves to sing and dance, or the child who loves silly poetry, Dan Brown’s ”Wild Symphony” is a great book to give. Written by the ”The DaVinci Code” author, this is a book of poetry with kid-friendly inspirational sidebars, and it comes with a free app so your child can follow along, musically. Wrap it up with ”Lions & Cheetahs & Rhinos Oh My!” by John Platt and Moira Rose Donohue. It’s an informational book filled with artwork and wild animals, and it’ll absolutely appeal to your wild child.
Little animal lovers might also like ”Memoirs of a Tortoise” by Devin Scillian, illustrated by Tim Bowers. It’s a clever, sad, and oh-so-sweet tale of a long and wonderful life and loss and love again. Pair it with ”Tails from the Animal Shelter” by Stephanie Shaw, illustrated by Liza Woodruff, a book about pets for adoption, pets looking for a new home, pets your child could love.
What do you get your favorite little horse lover? This: ”The True Story of Zippy Chippy, The Little Horse That Couldn’t” by Artie Bennett, illustrated by Dave Szalay. It’s the tale of a racehorse who didn’t race. Who would ever love him then?
For the kid who enjoys current events, ”Your Voice is Your Superpower!” by Jessica and Sandy Bohrer, a book about voting and the First Amendment.
Books for young readers
For the kid who loves animals and mysteries (not necessarily in that order), wrapping up ”The Great Pet Heist” by Emily Ecton, art by Dave Mottram, might be the best thing to do this holiday. It’s the story of Butterbean the weiner dog, his fellow pets, and what happened on the day that Mrs. Food fell and hurt herself. Will someone come to take care of them, or will they have to make better plans?
The princess on your list will love ”Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror” by Natasha Farrant, illustrated by Lydia Corry. It’s the story of a mirror cast by an enchantress, and in it are eight princesses who flat-out refuse to act princess-like but instead are brave, fierce and tough.
If there’s a football fiend on your list this year, wrap up ”Gridiron: Stories from 100 Years of the National Football League” by Fred Bowen and James E. Ransome. It’s a book your young fan will read again and again. Here’s another book that young readers will reach for repeatedly: National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021. Filled with photos, sidebars, graphs, and fun information, it’s one of those I-know-this-and-you-don’t kinds of books, and it’s perfect for your child’s stocking.
Books for teens
Think before you wrap up ”The Body Image Book for Girls” by Charlotte Markey. Is your giftee ages 12 and up? Will she be OK with this as a gift? Are you OK with it? If your answer is yes, and yes, then YES. Wrap it up with ”Body Talk” by Kelly Jensen, a book of essays on “radical anatomy.”
The fantasy lover on your list will love ”Poisoned” by Jennifer Donnelly, a Snow-White-type tale of an evil queen and her efforts to kill a princess. But was the queen really behind the plot to cut out the princess’s heart? Wrap it up with ”Little Creeping Things” by Chelsea Ichaso, a story of repressed memories, bullying, and a murder that may (or may not) have happened the way one girl thinks it did.
For the romantic on your gift list, look for ”More Than Just a Pretty Face” by Syed M. Masood. It’s a novel about a boy and a girl and another girl and love with the perfect-for-you person. Pair it with ”The Voting Booth” by Brandy Colbert, the timely story of a boy, a girl, a vote, and a fight to maintain democracy.
Your young cook is going to love unwrapping ”The Healthy Junior Chef Cookbook” from Williams Sonoma; the recipes are easy but challenging (be sure to point out your favorite) and oh, those pictures! Wrap it with a new kitchen tool set for the best gift.
And now the housekeeping:
Release dates change, titles change, nothing’s set in stone, and books can get canceled. If you need help finding these titles or something like them, raise a flag, wave your hand, and throw yourself at the mercy of your favorite friendly bookstore owner or librarian. If you don’t have a favorite, it’s imperative that you treat yourself to a favorite bookstore owner or librarian today because they know all the secrets of the literary universe. They are, indeed, magical beings when it comes to books.
Season’s Readings, y’all!
