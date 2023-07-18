CHILDREN'S BOOKS OVER THE SUMMER

From topics like food fights between different cuisines to surviving dinosaurs, these books offer a fascinating alternative to summer fun. — Terri Schlichenmeyer

 Terri Schlichenmeyer

The B-word has shown its ugly face in your house a time or two this summer.

Not birds or bats, not babies or bunnies. No, this B-word tells you that it’s time to give your kids something new to do. No more BOREDOM when you’ve got BOOKS, and these great books will keep your kids entertained.

c.2023, various publishers $7.99 — $25.90 various page counts

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.