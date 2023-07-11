BLACK FOLK: THE ROOTS OF THE BLACK WORKING CLASS

“Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class” by Blair LM Kelley book cover. — Submitted

At least you won’t have to move.

You keep telling yourself that, ever since the boss decided to downsize this year, workplace and all: a reduced staff and work-from-home options means a smaller office and big change, which is fine with you. In the new book “Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class” by Blair LM Kelley, your ancestors never had it this good.

c.2023, Liveright $30.00 338 pages

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.