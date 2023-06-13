JUNETEENTH BOOKS

“The Night Before Freedom: A Juneteenth Story” by Glenda Armand, “A Flag for Juneteenth” by Kim Taylor, and “Jayylen’s Juneteenth Surprise” by Lavaille Lavette book covers. — Terri Schlichenmeyer

The celebration is coming soon, you can feel it in the air.

Your entire family will gather together for one special day. There’ll be picnics and tasty foods, dancing, and storytelling. No, it’s not Christmas or your birthday, not Easter or Ramadan. It’s Juneteenth and these three new books will help you understand why that day is important...

c.2023, various publishers $5.99 — $18.99 various page count

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.