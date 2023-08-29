SIPPING DOM PERIGNON THROUGH A STRAW: REIMAGINING SUCCESS AS A DISABLED ACHIEVER BY EDDIE NDOPU

“Sipping Dom Perignon Through a Straw: Reimagining Success as a Disabled Achiever” by Eddie Ndopu book cover.

— Submitted

You really get around.

You’re here, you’re there, at all the best parties and all the biggest events. It seems like everyone knows you, too, and you call them all “friend.” You’re a mover and a shaker and you sure do get around — even if, as in the new book “Sipping Dom Perignon Through a Straw: Reimagining Success as a Disabled Achiever” by Eddie Ndopu, it’s on four wheels.

c.2023, Legacy Lit $29.00 240 pages

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.