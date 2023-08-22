ALTHE: THE LIFE OF TENNIS CHAMPION ALTHEA GIBSON

“Althea: The Life of Tennis Champion Althea Gibson” by Sally H. Jacobs book cover.

Love-all.

It sounds like a sweet way to start a game, doesn’t it? But you know the score: nobody’s made any points in this tennis game. Basically, the score is zero-zero but things could change with one good backhand shot. As in the new book “Althea: The Life of Tennis Champion Althea Gibson” by Sally H. Jacobs, tennis, like life, moves quickly.

c.2023, St. Martin’s Press $32.00 464 pages Sally H. Jacobs is a former reporter for the Boston Globe, and winner of both the coveted George Polk Award and the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting with the Globe newsroom. She is the author of “The Other Barack,” a biography of Barack Obama’s father.

