Take a good look and you might find Don Curry down on the farm about 30 miles from Atlanta, Georgia.
Then take a second look and you might find the man, better known as “DC” Curry, on the stage making audiences peel with laughter.
“And I’m comfortable no matter where I am or what I’m doing,” says Curry, about to appear at the Helium Comedy Club, March 17-19.
Growing up, Curry says he had his heart set on playing baseball. And he made that dream come true — for a while — playing with the Detroit Tigers. But when that dream eventually fell apart, he turned to another love that consumed much of his time — watching stand-up comics.
“I loved going to comedy clubs, especially on open-mic night,” Curry explains. “I loved watching all the young comics as they were getting started.
“Well, one night the club I was visiting ran out of comics and asked for someone to come up and take the stage,” Curry continues.”I volunteered and gave it my best shot. And from that night on, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.”
He adds that in those days when he first started some 39 years ago, scouts would come to the clubs seeking new talent. He was discovered — sort of — and after the same kind of rough spots that are endured by most people seeking the limelight in the entertainment business, he finally began to make it.
In 1995, Curry won the coveted title of “Comedian of the Year” by winning the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition, joining the ranks of other famed alumni like Jamie Foxx, D.L. Hughley, Nick Cannon and others.
He also began an acting career, performing for instance, as the zany Uncle Elroy on the urban classics “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.”
He also appeared on back-to-back episodes of the hit sitcom, “The Ms. Pat Show,” and guest starred in Cedric The Entertainer’s “Finding Happy.”
Additionally, he had a recurring role on the sitcom “Black Jesus,” and made guest appearances on many more, including “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Tracy Morgan Show,” “The Chris Rock Show,” and many others.
“But,” he insists, “I am absolutely not an actor. There are some actors who can be funny, and some comics who can act. I consider myself a comic who acts, but first and foremost a bona fide comic.”
Curry, who used to spend many hours reading as many as five newspapers a day, thinks he knows what makes a good comic. “I believe it takes wit and a good amount of intellect. And you have to be able to twist the truth, and you cannot twist what you do not know.”
Having spent as many as 300 days on the road at the height of his stand-up career, Curry does intend to take it a little easier now.
“I did cut down during COVID and enjoyed the time I got to relax. I love being on my farm. Because of my upbringing — visiting my grandparents every summer on their farm — I’m very much at home here. So that’s what I think I’ll be doing more of in the future,” Curry noted fondly.
“And retire? No. I don’t think I’ll ever fully retire.The only way that could ever happen is if the people retire me.”
For more information on Curry’s performances, visit philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.