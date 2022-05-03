The Bok Vocational School, a building located in South Philadelphia and built-in 1936, was once the home to different schools for trade. Able to accommodate roughly 3,00 students, due to lack of enrollment, the school was closed in 2013. Reopening in 2014 under the management of the multi-disciplinary design firm Scout, Bok sprang back to life as an affordable workspace for ceramicists, painters, makeup artists, photographers and more. To showcase its current tenants and goods, Bok will open its doors on Friday, May 6th from 6-9 p.m. for the public to tour its open studios.
“There are so many creative things happening in the building all the time, that we wanted to give an opportunity for the public, to meet the tenants, interact with them, get to know them and also an opportunity for them to meet the public. So two times a year, we do a spring one and a fall one, we really just open up the doors for visitors to wander the building,” says Cacie Rosario, the Marketing and Communications Director for Bok.
First launching the open studio day back in 2016, the mission was to welcome the community into what was known as an enigmatic or illusive space. Guest will get the chance to meander through the space and attend live events as well as get the opportunity to shop from local vendors. Bok, an inclusive workspace prides itself on its diverse group of tenants. Those looking to shop Black can find DNA Floral, a floral artist, Moore Vintage, a vintage clothing brand as well as first edition books, and Philadelphia Printworks, where guests are invited to bring a t-shirt to participate in screen-printing.
The open studio session is free for attendees and will have plenty of activities to keep people entertained as they explore the open studio.
“We have different things going on. We’ll have the first-floor workshop area, Miles Table will be open, Two Persons Coffee Shop, we have Moore Vintage and the auditorium will be sharing our Bok-umentary, just more about Bok and information on that. We’ll also open the gymnasium, which will have a little pop-up bar, just kind of seeing how people can use the gym [for] different spaces. And then on the other floors, [people] are free to wander around.” says Julie Guinto Community Engagement & Event Coordinator.
For on-lookers, ages 21 and up can partake in Hawaiian-Philly fusion cuisine and drinks by Bok’s food partner Frizwit x Poi Dog.
Despite fluctuating COVID regulations, the Bok team wanted to reassure visitor that they’ve put protective measures in place for the safety of all patrons.
“We’re all trying to figure out what is safest, and safest for our guests for the building, and for everyone involved. We have adjusted according to Philadelphia City guidelines. So at the moment, we no longer have a mask mandate, but we do encourage people to wear a mask, if that makes them feel more comfortable. And also allow tenants to create their own policy based on how they feel.” Cacie says.
“It’s just a really a great event and day to celebrate the building of Bok and everybody who’s a part of it. It’s really nice way to celebrate the businesses and the team and all the spaces,” says Brogan Austin Events manager with Scout.
For Philadelphia residents curious about the work being done inside Bok, make your way over to 1901 S 9th Street, for some shopping, art, networking and more. For more information, visit buildingbok.com
