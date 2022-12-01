Bob Marley Immersive Exhibit

Images of the late reggae pioneer Bob Marley appear at the press launch for the exhibit "Bob Marley One Love Experience" at the Saatchi Gallery in London on Feb. 2, 2022. The multi-room exhibit will open at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Jan. 27. The 15,000-square foot experience includes previously unseen photographs, concert videos, lyric sheets, rare memorabilia and art that highlight Marley’s influence. (Alex Brenner via AP)

 Alex Brenner

The Associated Press 

