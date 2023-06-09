The Galen Thomas story is one that has the sweet smell of success. But this tasty tale of triumph all began by chance for this entrepreneur who was raised in West Oak Lane and now owns Philadelphia’s and Pennsylvania’s award-winning, Black-owned gelato company called Cloud Cups.
Recently opening his first brick-and-mortar scoop shop at 2311 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown, Thomas’ dream of finally becoming a recognized and bona fide gelato artist has finally coming true.
“I am so thankful and honored to be able to open my first-ever scoop shop in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Philly,” says the hard-working Thomas. “Since my early days of festivals, fairs and food truck events, I am finally able to call this my first home. The demand for gelato and sorbet has risen over the pandemic, and finally this is my dream come true.”
Thomas’ dream started to take shape when he was quite young. “I’ve always been a chef at heart. At least, I’ve always loved to cook. In fact, all through high school, and even college, I worked at different restaurants because I enjoyed it.”
But when it came time to attend college — Bowie State University in Maryland — Thomas looked forward to becoming a history teacher before a friend of his stepped in and casually mention the word “gelato.”
And right then and there, a bright light bulb started going off in his head. He wanted to find out what that was all about before he made a real commitment to a lifelong career that might or might not be fulfilling. So, Thomas went off to study at Frozen Dessert University in North Carolina and the Carpigiani Gelato University in Illinois.
Skilled and full of hope, Thomas founded his Cloud Cups officially in 2018, and since then has continued to grow and expand, first with mobile sales, his mobile gelato cart, and now his first scoop shop.
Cloud Cups is locally and nationally recognized for quality and flavors, and in 2021, just a few years after its founding, Cloud Cups was named one of 41 best gelatos in the country by the “Today” show. And it’s no wonder considering all the unique and one-of-a-kind flavors created and offered by Thomas. Some of the smooth-tasting sensations include Banana Pudding, Sweet Potato, Lemon Sorbetto, Brown Sugar Pop Tart, Turkish Coffee, and many, many more.
Thomas himself is the mastermind of the sumptuous selections. “I create the flavors myself based on the flavors my customers seem to enjoy most,” Thomas explains, “like Cookies and Cream. We just can’t seem to keep that in stock. Even our vanilla and chocolate are big sellers, so we just use them as the basis and go on from there.
“As I’ve said before,” he continues, “I’ve always been very fond of cooking. So thinking up new flavors is just part of what I do. And thankfully it all just works out.”
In just a few short years in the business, the frozen-dessert maker says the best part of his job is “creating things that bring joy to the people.” He even dreams of one day soon opening another store and even franchising his operation. And although that may still be somewhere off in the future, it continues to be within Thomas’ plans.
“Of course there are always challenges that come with opening and running any business,” he insists. “I think top of the list is finding the money that is needed. Finding the money is always the most difficult part of running any business.”
Thomas admits he still has many more dreams to dream — like the eventual franchising of his creation. ‘”But for now, I’m just happy being here in Philly,” he says. “Philly loves us, and we love Philly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.