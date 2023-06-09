The Galen Thomas story is one that has the sweet smell of success. But this tasty tale of triumph all began by chance for this entrepreneur who was raised in West Oak Lane and now owns Philadelphia’s and Pennsylvania’s award-winning, Black-owned gelato company called Cloud Cups.

Recently opening his first brick-and-mortar scoop shop at 2311 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown, Thomas’ dream of finally becoming a recognized and bona fide gelato artist has finally coming true.

