Over 200 media professionals, family and friends packed the room at for the 2021 Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists(PABJ) Awards & Scholarship Gala.
The night’s honorees included retired NBC-10 Director Terri Andrews, Cassie Owens, Raishad Hardnett, Fox-29’s Bill Anderson, Dr. Ala Stanford, who received the Community Service Award and Patty Jackson who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
PABJ President Ernest Owens announced that the event raised over $75,000, the largest total in the history of the gala. Funds raised from the gala will support PABJ scholarships, journalism workshops as well as community programming.
