The annual Black Food and Dessert Expo returned with 30 businesses as a safe and fully-masked pop-up experience to sample, taste, shop and buy food and beverages to-go.
The eighth annual expo showcases all-minority owned, small businesses, chefs and bakers. The event seeks to bridge the gap between the Black entrepreneur and the Black consumer.
Businesses represented the Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York and Maryland markets. Safety precautions include mask required, hour break between shop blocks, PPE for all vendors and temperature checks for everyone.
The event, held in celebration of Philly Black Restaurant Week, was at the Urbn Ridge Center (5261 Ridge Ave.) Oct. 16–18. The weeklong culinary celebration ends Sunday, Oct. 25.
The expo founder Aneesah Smith-Ward is also the owner of The Kupcake Bar and recognizes the need for small business support in this area. Her mission is to uplift and support new local culinary artists.
"Many Black chefs and bakers are so talented, yet they are not recognized," she says. "I have a vision to showcase them and build a network in which they can support one another."
For more information about future events, email info@blackfoodexpo.org.
