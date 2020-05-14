Books-Ida B Wells

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2011 file photo, Michelle Duster, great-granddaughter of civil rights pioneer Ida B. Wells who led a crusade against lynching during the early 20th century, holds a portrait of Wells in her home in Chicago's South Side. Duster’s biography of the pioneering African-American journalist and activist, “Ida B. the Queen” will come out next February. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

NEW YORK  — The great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells is writing a biography of the pioneering African-American journalist and activist.

One Signal Publishers announced Thursday that Michelle Duster's "Ida B. the Queen" will come out next February. Duster will collaborate on the book with Atlantic staff writer Hannah Giorgis.

Duster is an author and educator who has spoken often about the legacy of Wells and previously worked on the books "Ida from Abroad" and "Ida In Her Own Words." Earlier this month, Wells was honored with a posthumous Pulitzer Prize, noting "her outstanding and courageous reporting" on lynchings.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

Wells was a journalist and publisher in the late 1800s and early 1900s and later helped found civil rights and women's suffrage groups. Ida B. Wells-Barnett died in 1931.

"After working on various projects for over 30 years, it is exciting to finally see my great-grandmother's sacrifice and legacy be fully recognized," Duster said in a statement. "Ida's life is well-known in some communities, but 'Ida B. the Queen' will introduce her to a wider and different audience. I hope her story will inspire people to live their own truths as Ida did."

One Signal is an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.