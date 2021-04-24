Betty Ann Davis Lawrence celebrated her ninetieth birthday on Monday, April 19.
In her honor, her youngest child, April Rice planned a small brunch bringing together family, old neighbors, friends, and to her surprise, a few of her former students, on the eve of her birthday.
In a pleasant tone, Lawrence said, “ I don’t have any feelings about it”, in response to all of the excitement her family and friends are expressing about her birthday.
“I know it may sound strange but, to me it is just another day,” she said. “The way I look at it, it reflects how I was raised. I was taught to give my all, work hard and be my best everyday. I did not anticipate a big celebration but, I’m grateful.”
Lawrence was born on April 19, 1931 and grew up in West Philadelphia. She was the only child of Flora and James G. Davis.
She later married Alfonso Lawrence and had two children of her own, Jay G. Lawrence and April Rice. Her lineage now includes two grand-daughters, Autumn and Arielle Rice and one great-grandson, Major Schell.
Lawrence attended St Luke’s Episcopal Church and then later the African Episcopal Church of St Thomas, which is known as the first Black Episcopal church in the United States.
As a child she attended the Alexander Wilson School, where her mother taught. She went on to the Philadelphia High School for Girls and graduated in their 100th anniversary class.
“My mother went there also,” she said. Lawrence expressed how very proud she was to follow in her mother’s footsteps. In addition to attending the same high school, she became an educator just like her mother.
Lawrence attended Temple University at the age of 16 and graduated with a degree in Education.
While at Temple, she pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Post-college, she took a job as the museum teacher for the School District of Philadelphia as a special assignment to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
In her 20 years of working there, she toured thousands of school children through the museum.
“I really liked the students. I loved my job,” she said. “I was always sincere. I see some of my students now,” Lawrence said. “After all these years, we still like each other,” she chuckled.
When speaking of all of her accomplishments and the impact she has had on so many children, in addition to her own, Lawrence remains humble and would rather people not make a fuss.
“I did not anticipate any of this,” she said.
Not only did she have a great love for her students and her work. Lawrence was fortunate to marry the love of her life, Alfonso. Their wedding took place in July 1963 in her mothers backyard in Yeadon. The two were married for almost 20 years until her husband’s sudden passing in 1982.
In 1972, her family settled in Wynnefield where she still resides today, in a historic house located on the 5800 Block of Woodbine Avenue.
She says the best advice she can give anyone to living a full happy life is to “do your best and don’t quit.”
“My mom always spoke her mind and said what needed to be said,”said Rice. “Once a teacher, always a teacher. She still teaches me lessons no matter my age.”
Lawrence loves photography, prints and African American memorabilia. She enjoys traveling and a few of her favorite things to do are reading, collecting eggs, painting, researching and the arts.
She is a pillar in the community and mom to many. The beloved educator keeps in touch with some of her students from when she taught at Commodore John Barry elementary school over six decades ago.
“I’ve recently spoken to one of my students that is 70 years old,” said Lawrence.
Melvin Thomas and Linda White are two of her previous students that she continues to keep in contact with. They both were in her class at John Barry somewhere in between 1954 or 1956, and they love her dearly.
Teaching and talking are her life.
“I’m wonderful, I’m grateful,” said Lawrence. “I’m grateful that I can walk and talk. I’m grateful that I can go on day to day to be a better human being.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.