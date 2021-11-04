The Beats ’n Eats, hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, is an immersive, one-of-a-kind food and music experience featuring a family style, seven-course meal prepared by local and celebrity chefs with live music performances from both established and emerging artists between each course.
This year’s event included over 50 Veterans, First Responders and Gold Star Family members in attendance as well as some of the Robert Irvine Foundation’s beneficiaries.
The event raised upwards of $700,000 with the money going to increasing outreach and impact on the military, veterans, first responders/frontline workers and their families who serve alongside them.
