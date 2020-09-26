The Barnes Foundation continues its mission of education and social justice through its latest exhibition, Elijah Pierce’s America, which runs this Sunday through January 10.
Pierce was an African-American woodcarver, a preacher, and a barber, who used wood, corrugated cardboard, crepe paper, house paint, aluminum foil, glitter, and rhinestones to create his art.
The exhibit’s co-curator, Nancy Ireson said artists like Pierce are a natural fit for the Barnes.
“He was a self-taught artist and we know that Albert C. Barnes was interested in self-taught artists. He was also interested in civil rights and promoting the African American community and in America being a more equal place and that was something that was also dear to Elijah Pierce’s heart. We see the way he treats civil rights. He carved Martin Luther King Jr. He carved the Girl Scouts at a moment when the Girl Scouts were integrating,” Ireson said.
Elijah Pierce’s America features more than 100 rarely seen works created between 1923 and 1979, including painted 3D tableaus and freestanding carvings. Pierce used his art to express his faith, values, and perspective on the world.
“Pierce had a very rich and varied body of work. One of the pieces we’re exhibiting is a large Doll’s House that he made for his mother, with little figurines, that include a figure of his mother. There are a lot of carved animals. Since Pierce was a preacher, oftentimes the narratives he created were biblical narratives. Sometimes, he would use his carvings to teach his audience, about a particular message,” the co-curator said.
Ireson said she appreciates Pierce’s view of America and his art serves as a reminder of what we can do as a country.
“It’s an optimistic vision of America. What we see in Pierce’s pieces is America at its best and worst. Pierce observed human behavior. He knew that we all would find it hard to do the right thing, yet there is this hope, and this optimism for people to improve. Pierce himself tells us in words and in his carvings about his own journey,” she said.
Ireson said it’s important for institutions like the Barnes Foundations and others to elevate marginalized voices now more than ever.
“It’s the right thing to do. And it’s as simple as that. Our history hasn’t always been told in an inclusive way,” she said.
As a co-curator with Dr. Zoé Whitley, Director of Chisenhale Gallery in London, Ireson said they wanted this exhibit to live up to the legacy started by Barnes.
“Barnes was collecting works from across the world from people of all different backgrounds so we have that legacy to uphold. It’s important to build on that,” she said.
She said another reason to showcase works like Pierce’s is to highlight stories that might not get told otherwise.
“For Zoe and I, as curators, when we were studying art history, Elijah Pierce was not a name we came across. We started to ask why that is. When you look at Pierce’s biography, his father was enslaved. Economically, it would have been pretty much impossible for him to go to art school. But does this mean that we shouldn’t be showing him in a gallery like ours? Absolutely not. So it’s really trying to write a more inclusive art history,” Ireson said.
She said she’s amazed by the way that Pierce’s work has stood the test of time.
“It’s an incredibly relevant body of work and almost 40 years after he died the work still feels very immediate. I think that that’s an indication of where we are rather than what Pierce was, was doing necessarily,” Ireson said.
The co-curator said anyone can relate to the Elijah Pierce’s America exhibition.
“The work is so enjoyable and relatable. There’s something for everybody in this show. It’s a very personal take on almost a century’s worth of events. We have politics. We have popular culture. At one time he’s carving JFK and then the next moment he’s carving Joe Lewis. Even Popeye and the Lone Ranger are in the collection,” Ireson said.
This is the first major presentation of Pierce’s work outside his hometown of Columbus, OH in more than 25 years, and there are no current plans for future exhibitions so the showing at the Barnes Foundation presents a unique opportunity.
