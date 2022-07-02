Trimming your meat
Like the old saying goes, “how it looks is how it cooks.” Take time to learn how to properly trim whatever cut of meat you were looking to smoke. You will actually yield more product if done properly. So take the extra time and make your barbecue a masterpiece. Don’t forget, make sure to keep an even layer of fat so your product doesn’t dry out.
Use the Kiss method with your seasoningKeep it simple. More isn’t always better. Keep your seasonings short and sweet. At Holy ‘Que smokehouse, we only use salt and pepper with our meats. Once in a while, we will throw in some smoked paprika for our pork products. Use a 2 to 1 ratio… 2 cups of coarse ground pepper with 1 cup of coarse kosher salt is all you need. Make sure not to over season your meat. You will actually stop the smoke from absorbing. Use a light even coat all around and let that goodness soak in.
Resting the finished productThis is actually the most important part of the process. Why waste 12–14 hours of work to just cut right into your BBQ? Resting your meat will actually improve the product over time. The meat breaks down and the juices flow throughout the meat the longer you let it sit. Keep your product in butcher paper, then wrapped in aluminum foil and last, wrapped in a towel. Store it in a airtight cooler for at least 2–4 hours. This will actually keep the meat at a safe temperature until you are ready to eat.
There’s no harm in asking questionsWhen in doubt… Google it. There are so many videos out there that will show you every step of the process. Don’t make it too hard on yourself. Over time you will build confidence in your smoking abilities and understand that the whole craft is really about patience. So sit back, grab a beer and let your fire do the work.
