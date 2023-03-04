Low achievement levels, shortage of teachers, especially qualified teachers, disciplinary problems, and of course, inadequate funding are some of the horror stories we constantly hear about in our schools, especially those in urban areas. Often, we hear comparisons of schools in the past with today’s schools; many will try to convince you that schools in the past were significantly better than schools today.
Whenever I hear this, I shake my head and say, “not true.” I usually think about my sixth-grade class when my teacher called on a classmate to spell “calf.” My classmate sat at his desk and froze. The teacher chastised him as she instructed him to stand and spell the word. My classmate stood, stuffed his hands into his pockets and responded slowly with “c-o-w.” The teacher snapped loudly at the student, “That is not how you spell calf.” My classmate in a classic “street-like” manner responded, “Well what the f (using an expletive), that is the mother of the calf.” My classmate was then placed in special education, or OB as it was known then, with no due process.
For all we knew, my classmate, using ingenuity in his response may have been bright, thus deserving placement in a class for gifted and talented children. While this was likely unique to my educational experience, many from my era recall shameful experiences in our school systems in the past. Today, I ask you to reflect on your experiences or lack of experiences with guidance counselors; experiences that did not bode well for the growth and development of many Black students, back in the day.
We all have an idea of the role of guidance counselors. But I know that guidance counselors were not actively involved with many of us during our school days. What did we miss that may have had a significant impact on our status today? Let us turn to Michael Roberts and his Pinterest internet posting of May 18, 2022 titled, “What Does a School Guidance Counselor Do?,” for his take on guidance counselors. Roberts identifies a variety of duties a guidance counselor performs which enable students to develop into “a whole man or woman.”
For this column, the focus is on their work in helping students to create a plan to achieve academic and career goals. For most students, guidance counselors played a pivotal role in providing guidance through the process of identifying, selecting, applying and obtaining support to pursue a college education. Although I was a decent student at West Philadelphia High School and was on the academic track with parents who wanted me to attend college, I never set foot inside a guidance counselor’s office, back in the day.
I called 12 friends and colleagues from my era to explore their relationships with guidance counselors while in school. Their responses were disturbing but not surprising. Most comments, if not all, raised the ugly head of racism; whites unwillingness to support Blacks in moving ahead because of the color of our skin. Of the 12, nine had never met with a guidance counselor for any reason, in particular regarding their educational and career futures.
One that met with a guidance counselor was directed into the military service. Another, who grew up in Virginia initiated a meeting with a guidance counselor, once she transferred from the Black school to the white high school once it was integrated. She requested the meeting when she realized that she had no foreign language on her schedule; foreign language was required for admission to the colleges in which she was interested. During the visit with the guidance counselor, her class assignments were not reviewed and she was treated in a cavalier manner. According to this friend, she was made to feel like a piece of dirt. She was told that she did not need a foreign language. In other words, you are not going to college so why bother with something that you do not need.
Another friend, while in junior high school and assigned to the academic track was called to the office by her counselor, a Black counselor at that, and questioned about being on the academic track when her parents could not afford to send her to college. The guidance counselor knew nothing about the finances of her parents.
While never meeting with a guidance counselor, another friend sought assistance from a teacher that was assigned to help students with their transcripts. When he told her that he was interested in a historically Black college, he was told that he should look into a white institution. I have heard stories like this from many others who expressed an interest in an HBCU, back in the day.
While nine of my colleagues told me that they never interacted with a guidance counselor, at least one had a positive counseling experience. That experience resulted from an interaction with a guidance counselor from another school, a guidance counselor that was passionate about helping Black students seeking a college opportunity. This counselor, Robert Byrd, was involved with Upward Bound, a program that targeted high school students who wanted to go to college but lacked certain skills, support, resources or motivation to succeed. I understand that Mr. Byrd went well beyond the call of duty to create a path for him to clean up his deficiencies in order to go to college. Upward Bound was instrumental in many Black young men and women entering college and earning a degree back in the day.
There is nothing we can do about the injustices perpetrated on us as as a result of a lack of assistance from guidance counselors in the past. Thankfully, we learned from that experience and moving forward will insist on our children and grandchildren having positive and wholesome relationships with their guidance counselors. Our children and loved ones must get the necessary guidance, which should help with the hiring of caring and capable Black and white guidance counselors, placing them on tracks that will result in a better tomorrow. It is important to correct the misdeeds perpetuated by some guidance counselors, back in the day.
