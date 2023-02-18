On Saturday, Feb. 11, I joined with members of my fraternity, the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., to celebrate Valentine’s Day with our Kappa Silhouettes or Sweethearts. We had a grand time enjoying food, libations and songs. A red rose was given to each Kappa Silhouette and special recognition was given to the Kappa Silhouettes of deceased Kappa Brothers. The Kappa Sweethearts were serenaded by my brothers with the Kappa Sweetheart Song. As I observed participants in the “bop contest,” my thoughts quickly returned to memories of Valentine’s Day, back in the day.
Those from back in the day must remember the Valentine’s Days of the past. If you are still with your Valentine sweetheart from the past, you cannot help but reflect on how your relationship began. How many of your relationships, with your Valentine sweetheart, began as childhood friends, school mates, church members or co-workers? Perhaps you were brought together by cupid-playing parents who felt that you and one of their friend’s child made the perfect couple.
While I am not eligible to date, I have observed what is happening around me. Without a doubt, there is a world of difference! Today’s women appear to be more aggressive; it is not unusual for the female to make the first move. In the past, a young woman who saw someone that appealed to her would not have engaged in the relationship unless “boy first approached girl.” This was the way things were, back in the day.
I suspect that Valentine’s Day is extra special to “old school folk” because of the time invested in establishing and building a relationship. You hear many crude stories today regarding how young men and young women are approached. Think about what you did back then when you saw someone that was appealing.
Our approaches were innocent, and in grammar school perhaps a little corny. Perhaps you remember those silly things we did to get a prospective Valentine, such as passing a note to the target of your affection with a “yes” and “no” box? A “no” response was devastating. Your rejection would spread through the school like wild fire. So, walking down the hall, waiting in the lunch line, or playing outside at recess, you hung your head in disappointment. The teasing words rang out loud and clear, “Hah! Hah! Mary doesn’t like you.”
Some of your recall the various approaches used to attract a young lady. One approach was walking behind a young lady and pulling her hair. How many of you recall this attempt to express one’s interest in that special person? I also recall a classmate placing a piece of Greenleaf candy on the desk of a young lady that he was pursuing. If she kept the candy, it signaled that he had a chance, that there was hope. However, if she discarded the candy, he had no shot at all.
You might recall these small pastel hearts that contained messages such as, “Marry Me,” “You Rock,” “Be Mine,” “Luv You” or “Only You.” Then there were the cards, made of construction paper, or perhaps cut out heart shapes glued onto construction paper. Remember how you dreamed of giving a particular classmate a Valentine’s Day card when you first laid eyes on that desired boy or girl on the first day of school? While it may have been many years ago, I have no doubt that some of you remember those days! Yes, we were silly little kids who were quite impressionable, but our thoughts were starting to transform into love notes or love letters written at home or in school.
You may remember your childhood days, and if you were around in the 50s and 60s, you recall making Valentine’s Day cards with your own romantic and special sayings. While I do not know who you are, I have no doubt that some reading this column resorted to the corny practice from back in the day of placing a note, secured with a piece of scotch tape, onto someone’s back; a note expressing your hope that there was a possibility that a relationship might develop between the two of you.
I wonder if any of you actually placed love notes on paper airplanes that you flew across the classroom when your teacher was not watching. You hoped that your throw was accurate enough to land that paper airplane on the desk of the one you dreamed of being the recipient. Maybe you were one who simply took out a piece of paper and wrote a message of friendship or love. Then you folded your note and passed it down the row as other children would whisper, “Give this to John” or “give this to Mary.” Yes, as elementary age school children our thoughts were starting to turn to love, and perhaps were the beginning of many celebrations of Valentine’s Days in the future.
In junior and senior high school, strategies for getting a girlfriend or boyfriend changed; the strategies were more strategic and purposeful. You began to invest time because you had a specific objective. Need I say more? At this time, visits to the young lady’s home began and you were likely interrogated by her father. How many of you were instructed by the father to “tell me all about yourself?” If you were like me, your Valentine sweetheart of today had its roots in your college days. In my case, this was more than 60 years ago, far back in the day.
Today, with little chance to observe Valentine’s Day, as we did in the past, I am hopeful that reflecting on those days of young love puts a smile on your face and love in your heart. Memories of past Valentine’s Days are precious, and I encourage you to cherish those memories of your Valentine’s Days from back in the day.
